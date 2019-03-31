506 Paint and modify D4

Greetings to all. In today's class, we will add more details to D4 Door. These details include colors and door carvings. We will use the Create Angle Tool, Measure Tool, Line Tool and Move Tool. Let's get started. Now, we are going to decorate the door and its frame. To do this, we select the Paint bucket and choose Woods Cherry Original material to paint the door. Then we can hide the door frame to simplify the following steps. Once we hide the frame, we explode at the door and with a Line Tool, we draw a horizontal line in the middle of the door. Now, we use Offset Tool to draw the rectangle in the upper part of the door with an offset of 15 centimeters. Then we move the lower edge of this rectangle downward, 7.5 centimeters. Here, we are going to create door carvings. First, divide the upper edge of the inner rectangle into three segments. Then we do the same with the left edge. Now, we use a Line Tool to draw a rectangle using segments we have created. Once we this small rectangle, we will create a small rectangle in it by using Offset Tool. These small rectangle will have an offset of, one centimeter. Then we draw another small rectangle also with one centimeter offset. Next, select the two rectangles we created with the Offset Tool. Here, we need to be aware to deselect the surface by pressing down the Shift key. We use Duplicate Function to copy the rectangles. Choose the upper left corner to be the endpoint to duplicate two copies. To do this, we press Control key and input 2x. Then we can select the three rectangles. Deselect the surfaces and use the Duplicate Function radically. So we choose upper left corner to be the endpoint, then press Control key and input 2x. Once we copy all the rectangles, we can erase unnecessary lines. Next, we select the nine rectangles. Deselect the faces, since we only want to select the frame lines. Now, we use Duplicate Function again. We choose the upper left corner to be the endpoints and I copied them to the lower part of the door, and then we move them upward, 7.5 cm. By now, we have finished the front face of the door. Next, we duplicate the array of the rectangles to the back face of our door. To do this, first, we need to select our rectangles, then we use Move Tool and press Control key. Here, it's important to choose the proper endpoints. For this case, our endpoint will be located at the bottom corner of our door, but we may need to rotate our view to copy the rectangles to the back face, then we copy the rectangles to the upper part of the door. Here, we need to click on the midpoints to be the place we will place our copy. Then again, move our rectangle downward, 7.5 cm. Once we finished copying the rectangles, we need to check whether the lines are on the faces or not, because the lines might not attach to the face properly when we use the duplicate function. We can see there are several lines are not attached to the face properly. And how can we tell that? If we zoom in and observe our selection carefully, we can see that when we select the outside frame of our rectangle, the inner face is also selected. The same happen when we select the inner face. In other words, the proper attached rectangle should allow us to select the two areas separately. Therefore, to fix this, we use a Line Tool to adjust some lines in the inner frame. We must check every rectangle and make sure the lines are attached to our door face. Next, we push the outer frame to our small rectangle inward.5 cm and double click on the other edges to repeat this action. Same goes for the other parts. We need to check whether attached or not, and to push the outer frame.5 centimeters. After we finish with every rectangle, we can delete the unnecessary lines. Next, we select the entire door and make it a group. And to finish, we go to edit, unhide, and last, to unhide the door frame. Here, we got the curved door. We learned a very practical way to create a door carvings. In the future, you can apply the same method to create your own carvings and make other door designs. We haven't finished with this door yet, but we will stop for now. Goodbye.