606 Place restroom door

Greetings to all. In this class, we will learn the two possible ways to get the components like door, quickly installed in our model. We will use rectangle tool, the scale tool, and a move tool again. Let's get started. Now when you saw the bathroom door, we didn't create these components before, so we simply modified the D4 door to create it. We select the D4 door from the components window and rotate this 90 degrees. We know the bathroom door should be 75 by 210 centimeters. So, we choose a scale tool, click the upper middle points and input 210cm. Then click the side middle point and input 75cm. The key points for creating a bathroom door is that a door step is needed to stop water from running out. Draw a rectangle at the bottom of the door frame and input this up four, five centimeters. Group the door and the door step, and right click select make component. Rename this as D3 input 210 by 75 in the description. Here we input D3 and a D4 together and then we can see the difference. Now we have to put D3 door to the right place. First, we choose X-rays style to see it more clearly. Then we double click the wall to enter the wall group. Find a position of bathroom door, then you use the rectangle tool, start from the side and input 210, 75. Next, we push this to create a hole which makes the bathroom door fit. Do it again on the other side. Draw the rectangle inputs 210, 75 and push it. Now we can install a door, the door may not fit in the hole automatically, we can hide the walls first, and adjust the door according to the floor plan. So, we rotate a door for 90 degrees and use scale tool to make it inside out. Move it to the right place, install the other bathroom door. We finally check the model again, make sure the directions of the doors are all correct. Then we finish creating and installing D3 doors. Now we try another way to install bathroom door like we did the current bathroom doors. Then we click file, then select 3d warehouse then get models, input door, look for a suitable bathroom door and download it. After downloading, we put the door directly into the model, rotate a door to the right direction, choose scale tool, click the upper middle points and input to 210cm, then click the side middle points and input 75cm. Then we use move tool to move the door to the right position. We can simply press the control key to copy bathroom door, move it to the other place. The door is not corresponding to the floor pane, so we use a scale tool to make it to the right position. Finally, we check the model again, like this we finish installing D3 doors. During this class, we learned two ways to get a door done quickly and fast using our model. One way is to modify our model door, the other way is to download from the 3d warehouse. Both ways are fine and we should adopt the one that fits better our needs. We finish the modify, and the place components module in this class. Later on, we'll be concerned about the materials of these components. Let's stop for now. See you in the next module.