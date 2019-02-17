104 Set unit in SketchUp

There have many three-dimensional shape of the object in your brain that are wanted to share, but do not know how to express? How to "sketch" the three-dimensional image in your mind? 3D modeling technology can help us construct the most intuitive and understandable three-dimensional model. The use of floor plan interpret the three-dimensional object process－the most direct and effective expression of our ideas. We have designed many paradigms so that people can quickly understand the logic of using 3D CAD software Sketchup and drawing skills, from introduction to advanced, and introduce SketchUp 3D modeling technologies. After completing "3D CAD Fundamental", it is no longer difficult to draw ideas that are beyond imagination with 3D modeling technology! The goal of this course is to construct a three-dimensional model, with the computer as the main teaching material, to enrich the fun paradigm and the complete drawing process. Step-by-step teach you how to use Sketchup's 3D modeling software technology. With the completion of "3D CAD Fundamental", you will be able to realize the 3D objects that exist in the imagination through 3D modeling!