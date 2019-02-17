202 Use [Divide] to draw steps

Greetings to all. In this class, we will learn to draw lines over surfaces, cut balance, and then create new shape objects from simple objects. Here, we keep using the line tool but with more complex function, the involved axes change handily. Now, let's get started. We can see there are two cubes on the screen, where the left one is more complicated to draw than the right one. In order to draw the complicated one, we need to start from the easy one. First, we use a function called divide, we hover our mouse to the line that we want to divide, then we'd click the right mouse button, the divide option. Now, we can see there are several red dots appearing on the divide line. Those dots let us know how many equal segments the line can be divided. At the right bottom corner of the window, there is a measurement box. There, we can input a number of the segment we want. We input the number three then press enter and we get a line divided into three equal segments. Next, we repeat the above steps and then use them on the other the two sides of the cube. This procedure will help us to start forming the structure for the complex cube. Now, we check the mouse along the divided line, we can see there appear some tasks of which have different color. Red ones means endpoints, which are the end points of each segment. The blue ones mean the middle points for each segment. The black ones are the follow points. When we draw a line parallel to each axis in the endpoints or middle points of the other lines, it will turn to black line called from point and they show the extending pass to guide us drawing. Also, when we hover to the surfaces with the mouse, we can see there appear some navy blue diamond points, which means those points are on the surface, this function simplify the drawing in 3D modeling. Here, we are going to learn some fancy tips to draw parallelized more rapidly. To get a line parallel to red axis, we press right arrow key on our keyboards. Now, all the lines we draw our parallel to the red axis. If you want to end this function, press the right arrow key again, this same effect is also applicable to the other axes. If we press left arrow key, we get lines parallel to the green axis. And then, by pressing the up arrow key, we get lines parallel to the blue axis. Also, by pressing the down arrow key, we get lines that are constrained to the previous one. Here, the pink color represent the constraint line. Now, we use those tips and follow functions to draw on the cube. First, we draw a line parallel to the blue axis by pressing the up arrow key, parallel to the red axis by pressing the right arrow key, and then, parallel to the green axis by pressing the left arrow key. We apply the same procedure to the other side of the cube. Again, we draw a line parallel to the blue axis, press the up arrow key. In the same way, to draw a line paper to the green axis, we press the left arrow key. We can also line up two follow points directly, that speeds up our work. As for the top face of the cube, we can just draw a square, and the principles are the same. Parallel to the green axis, press the left arrow key. Parallel to the red axis, press the right arrow key. You can practice these steps more to get familiar with them. Now, we delete unnecessary lines. To do this, we switch our tool to eraser, and by clicking the left mouse button over the lines we don't need, so we delete it. Next, select a line tool. We apply follow function to patch up the hollow parts of the structure. Sketch up will automatically create a face whenever there have more than two connect page on the same pane. Remember, stick to the principles of the following function and the function to draw parallel lines. Up arrow keys mean lines parallel to the blue axis, left arrow key means lines parallel to the green axis, right arrow key means lines parallel to the red axis. If you haven't got clear the concept, you can replay the video again and then try it. You will find it very helpful when modeling a far more complex structure. Today, we learned to create a complex object from a simple one. This is very important and we'll be all ready to start when we want to add detail to our future joins. Let's stop learning for now. Goodbye.