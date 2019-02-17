Six functions of solid tools

[MUSIC] Greetings to all. In today's class, we will learn how to use six Solid Tools functions. The Solid Tools deals with intersection between objects. This function can be operated under two conditions. The first condition, is that the object cannot have any disconnected lines. The second condition is there should be an intersection between objects. Now, we can get started. Here we are going to use this object made of pipes to demonstrate how the Solid Tool works. First, we check that the object is a solid object. This means that there's not disconnected line in the object. To make sure of these, we click the object. Then we go to Entity Information, and then we check the Volume if there is a value 40 object volume, it means that this object is considered a solid. Now, we learn how to use Outer Shell Tool, this tool lets us combine two individual solid objects into one solid object. The tool can be found at the Solid Tools tray, or we can go to Tools and then to Outer Shell. With the tool selected, we first click on the bigger pipe. And then the smaller one. Now, the pipes are combined into one solid object. If we click on it, we can see that it shows the outline of the combined object. The next tool, is the Intersect Tool. This tool lets us preserve the intersection part of selected two solid objects. The object selection order won't affect the results. So now, we first click on the bigger pipe, and then the smaller one. We can see that the result is just the intersection part between two objects. The third tool we're going to learn, is the Union Tool. This tool is very similar to the Outer Shell Tool. Most of the can merge two individual objects into a single one. The only difference, is that Union Tool will not remove interior entities. So the interior part details remain the same as when the two objects were not merged. To demonstrate the differences between Union Tool and Ultra Shell tool, we are going to use this model. First we Duplicate the Model and Move the Upper Cuboid Down. So it's look like we are closing a box with a lid. To appreciate better, we select the X-ray Style. Next we use the Outer Shell tool on the box, and see what happen to the interior. There we see that the interior box disappears. Now let's try the Union Tool. Here we can see that the in the box are preserved. Now we understand the differences between these two tools. Now we try another tool. This tool is called Subtract Tool. This tool subtracts the intersected volume of one solid object in another solid object. The selection order of the solid objects will determine which object will be subtracted in the other. We use this model to demonstrate the subject tool. First we click the vertical pipe and then the horizontal one. As we can see, the vertical pipe was subtracted from the horizontal one. This subtraction also includes the intersected volume. Now we change the selection order, we click the horizontal pipe first and then the vertical one. As we can see for this case, the horizontal pipe was subtracted from the vertical one. For this tool, we need to remember that the order determines which object will be subtracted in the other. In other words, the second solid object selected will be subtracted in the first solid object. The 5th tool we are going to learn is the Trim Tool. This tool action also depends on the selection order. It trims the first selected solid object in the second selected objects. Let's use this model to demonstrate this better. First, we select the vertical pipe and then the horizontal one. Now we can see a clear intersection line between these two pipes. If we remove the vertical pipe, we can see that there is no change on this pipe. But on the other hand, the horizontal pipe volume that intersected the vertical one, was subtracted. Next, we switched the selection order. We select the horizontal pipe and then the vertical pipe. Now we remove the horizontal pipe, to see what happens. As we can see the vertical pipe was trimmed by the horizontal pipe, making the horizontal pipe remain without any cut. The first select the object will remain the same, but the second select object volume will be trimmed. The last tool that we're going to learn is the Split Tool. This tool's main goal is to split solid objects depending on interaction with another object. To understand this better, we will use this model. We click on the solid objects that are intersected. Now we see that intersection line appears, indicating where the objects was split. If we move the vertical pipe, we can see that intersected parts of two pipes has been split and preserved. We can see that the horizontal pipe was split into three parts, and the vertical pipe has a hole that presents the original position of the intersection. In today's class, we learn a very useful tool that is divided into six different tools. They all deal with solid objects merging and cutting, which remember that each tool has spacial ability, and it should be used in different scenarios. We also should remember that a function of some of these tools will be affected by the selection order of our Solid Tools, let's stop learning for now, goodbye. [MUSIC]