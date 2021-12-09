03 Mid-Poly Eye-Piece Viewer

video-placeholder
Loading...
Michigan State University
Current Gen 3D Game Prop Production
Michigan State University

4.8 (22 ratings)

 | 

3.6K Students Enrolled

Course 3 of 4 in the Art for Games Specialization

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (22 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    81.81%
  • 4 stars
    18.18%

PA

Dec 30, 2021

I was familiar with some of the aspects of game development but I still learned a ton of new things thanks to this course.

NK

Dec 9, 2021

Very Good Course for new as well as Intermediate 3D Game Artists

From the lesson

Week 2: Mid-Poly Block-In Model

01 Mid-Poly Objective Lens14:37
02 Mid-Poly Eye Piece Swivel8:32
03 Mid-Poly Eye-Piece Viewer7:29
04 Mid-Poly Body15:52
05 Mid-Poly Battery4:15
06 Finish Mid-Poly Body15:23
07 Mid-Poly Swivel Mount8:39
08 Mid-Poly Strap Mount8:38

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Dennis

    Professor of Practice

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder