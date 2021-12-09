06 Finish Mid-Poly Body

In this video, we're going to block in additional features to the body that we left out in our last pass. Making some small adjustments to just parts of the model that don't look like it lines up, you make adjustments on this kind of thing as you go around. I'm just looking to see any areas that feel like it stands out, or it has an awkward reflection on it. So now, I'm trying to make the little segment that represents this mound for the strap on here. So I'm putting a single edge loop in here, and I'm using the slide edge tool to line up in the middle, and then doing that bevel trick. I'm going to do the same thing down here on the bottom. So I start by extruding that overall shape out. I need one extra edge in here to help control where it starts from. Now that I have the face that I need, I can extrude it out, use vert selection, and move it so that it starts lining up the shape. A modeling is very similar to the ones I did the front, although the overall shape is different. What you saw a second ago was a duplicated one that I'd pulled up here for reference. But as you can see, I'm using very much the same process. I can see everything's a little leaned over, because the way I extruded it. So I'm just using vert snapping to help me line the top verts up with the bottom verts, just along the x and z axes, not changing anything in the y-axis. Especially, when I know I'm going to be doing things like beveling and smoothing on something like this later, get everything to really line up at this stage is pretty important. Now, am just selecting these edges on the sides, and running that bevel a couple of segments. I did three here, and then I can collapse these edges. Just to make sure everything lines up nice and evenly, I'm going to do a little vert merge and everything. I can do a scale on everything to get it to flatten its form out, make sure it's nice and planar. So I start with the first snap and then I scale everything. Now, I'm going to duplicate just these faces, because Maya remodel, this is a second time when I've already made one version of it that works just fine. I'm closing up this face, because I'm going to need to Boolean an end, and having a closed object is often easier for Maya to handle when we do Booleans, and I want to make sure it has a nice enough intersecting geometry, that it becomes obvious what I want it to do. So I'm making some adjustments to this Boolean object before I'm ready to attach it. Before I pull it in, I'm going to duplicate it because I know what any of that side. I'm going to Boolean union and then do my cleanup. At this point in the process, you've really seen all of the tools and techniques that I use to solve problems, and just sort of reusing a lot of these Boolean operations the way I put in a bevel, the way I put an extra edge. Let's scratch all this commentary. It's not important. So now, I'm ready to Boolean these objects on the other side. I want to make sure everything lines up and it intersects correctly and that everything lines up to with the objects on the other side. So I push it a little further away because I don't want this little extra piece coming out in my vert. It's going to look weird in my Boolean if it's going to affect that little cut end I have for the dial. So I just made a quick adjustment to how deep that it was going to go into my body. One of the difficult parts about Boolean operations is sometimes they work great, and sometimes they can be a little unpredictable. Maya's Boolean tools have come a long way in the last couple of years. I'm just trying to make sure I have enough verts and edges to go with on this whole object. So in this case instead of Boolean in this one, I want to actually attach these pieces together manually. So I'm just making some cuts. It's like a Boolean but I'm doing it by hand this time instead. I don't want to connect that vert into those verts, because I need a little extra space in between these two edges. I don't want them coming together. So I just needed enough little faces so there's enough room between where the dials groove is, and this object is. So I'm hitting three on my keyboard just to give it a quick test. So now, it's time to start working on this little top piece where the buttons are. This is an interesting shape because it has its own curvature to it. But what I'm going be doing is building out of pretty simple shapes that start with, using all the same techniques I've shown you already. Just trying to round all these edges to get at the same time. You can see I need something here that's going to be flat at the back, it's got a couple of buttons out of it and it ends up having more curvature towards the middle, sort of leans up a little bit. I need to make sure all of those features are modeled in, that you can see right there. So I'm going to take this face, set its pivot back here and rotate it up a little bit, just to get that sense of one part of it lifts up more than the other part. So we're going to do a little scale in to give it a little bit of a bevel kind of a chamber to the edge here. So I use an extrude offset edge to help me get the exact chamfer that's even across all the sides. Then I can snap this face into here and rotate it up just a here, so I can see that it's higher up on that right side than on the left side. Always checking back to my reference to make some adjustments. Now I'm going to pull up these little button areas. So as you would expect, I'm going to need to make some cuts through here in order to make the edge that those buttons are going to sit into. Making an extra connection here and a couple of spots so that I have enough edges to work with for the shape to come out of. So right about there should be pretty good to start with. Then this edge is going to come out of that corner right there. We take the whole thing, we extrude it out. Let's get rid of those extroverts I ended up not needing. Extrude the whole thing out, flatten it, and just like everything else, we can make a rough approximation before we start smoothing out the corners. So I'm hiding the body here to get it out of my way, so I don't have those verts that I'm looking at. Using bevel to smooth out this edge. Just wanting to make sure everything's distributed pretty evenly. Do a connect components to get this little corner in here, and then I can bevel this outside edge and make some adjustments to it just manually. Make bevel to the inside edge before again making edits to it manually to adjust its position, its size, and how it's going to come around the form. So, seems like everything's lined up pretty well, a couple adjustments is always to make. I'm doing all of this through the orthographic top view because I don't have to worry about heights of anything, I already worked that out. Okay. This is looking pretty solid. Time to put in these buttons. So as you'd expect to knock in a couple of cylinders, and I want them to fit to this outside shape. I'm going to line this up on the bottom here, I don't want any caps on anything. I want to just sitting right on top of the form and coming up just high enough that it's going to intersect with the top face of the rest of this piece. So I'm going to do a little extrusion in here to help me get enough edges I can, to help me define the button, and the bevel, and the angle of all of this. Doing these really one a time. Well, I'll separate the button from the little object, the buttons sits in later. I'm modeling this all in together because it's just going to be easier to handle at this moment. Often on low poly models, we have to exaggerate how much an angle is beveled or smooth because it will read better in a game ready model than it would in something in reality. I'm ready to duplicate this button and pull this out to the side, and now that means I'm ready to Boolean all these objects together. I start by doing a quick merge versed everything, and this button has a little knob on the end of it, so I want to model that out. I waited until I duplicated the other one though before I did that. I'm doing a quick check to see where I have good and bad geometry. It looks like that one face ran the whole way across and it didn't have any verts to connect these top pieces together so I'm going to delete this whole face and then just put it all back together manually by bridging up the edges that I know I want connected together, together. But of course that leaves this edge, this little vert here unconnected, which I don't want. So I need to use my Connect tool, and now I have enough verts to put this whole thing together. Welding up any extra verts that I might not need. Doing a quick test and soft select and I can see some of the edges that I'm having a hard time controlling. Because it's such a bad end gun, it's creating this really awful pitch and everything. I like end guns for this blackout stage but I do need to throw a couple of edges in here just to help my control it better, and it gives it a sense of exactly what I'm looking for so I try to go to the corners as much as I can. You can see areas where it is struggling to figure the shape I want. But sometimes just a couple little edges like that really makes sense. Then I fill the hole in the top, and I'm ready to line everything up. Keeping in mind the surface of this is curved, so it curves over, I want to make some adjustments to that. Often when we're judging these things relative to each other, sometimes these things can be difficult to tell exactly what's happening. So some of these edges don't exactly, was getting a little gap in here, so I just took some of the extra edges and extrude them out along that axis and it gave me a little extra stuff to deal with, and now I can just get rid of that extra edge loop that I created. All right. That's looking pretty good.