07 Mid-Poly Swivel Mount

In this video, we're going to block in the swivel mounting piece that attaches our eye pieces to the main body of our model. Now I'm going to build up this front swivel piece and I'm just going to take the existing geometry that I already have here and duplicate it to pull it away from the form center of its pivot. Now I have a core piece that I can start modelling with. We're getting a sense of the scale of everything, of course the left-hand side are going to be the same, so I'm just going to model to the right side of everything. I can see it curves over and then it has another piece that creates that angle coming down. I'm going to make the cuts from the front view and then pull this whole piece out forward, to create this shape for me. Just hiding all these other pieces to get them out of the way, so I can focus just on this particular part. Making some adjustments everything so it fits the curve. Then I don't need these faces on the inside at all. I'm going to get rid of this one on the bottom, it'll be easy for me to remake it later. Now we need to account for where the swivel part of the lens is actually going to come in. So we need to use a couple extroverts in that area, and I know this whole angle is going to get connected up. I could have bully in this whole thing out, but I felt like in this case, it would have been easier for me to just model these pieces altogether. So I create an extra little edge in here, line it up with where I want to go and now I'm using what's called poly chamfers, and it's going to help me round out in stages this whole edge as I fit everything together, and get enough effort to control this curve. Even though it's given me the face on the opposite side that I want, it's given me some of the edges that I'm looking for, so I have to do a little rebuilding here, but it's not too much extra work. Just trying to get everything lined up together so I can fill this hole, and as soon as I do that, then I can delete all this extra stuff. She's extrude out the edges that I need, and well everything back together. I'm just trying to clean up any unneeded votes that I don't need as part of this process. Let's create a little curve here in the corner, which is going to account for the little curve on the piece. It's duplicated over to the other side, let's mirror it over to the other side, and start looking at all of our pieces together. We can see that this is still like a little thin and a little flat, I want to pull out an enough of an edge that I can see it in the profile of the model. So I want this extrusion to come out far enough that I can see everything, but I want to get rid of some of these extra faces that this extrusion is created for me. So I just vert snap everything to the new extrusion, but I'm going to use a couple little extra pieces of geometry in this corner here. Do a quick mirror to readjust that to the other side. Using my soft select to make some adjustments to the whole shape of the object, just to get everything to line up nice and smoothly. It looks like when I mirrored, it didn't center exactly where I wanted it to, because I hadn't centered my pivot correctly before I started the whole process, so let's recenter my pivot on the object and change its pivot to object size, and turning off merged threshold and I'll merge it manually myself. Okay, this looks like a pretty good piece here. All right, and then making a couple adjustments just in this corner, using my soft select tool to make sure everything lines up properly. Here I'm adjusting these objects along the normal axis which helps make tiny little adjustments to everything. Quick check to make sure everything is welded together properly, soft and hard edges, and peace looks pretty decent. Let's add a couple extra edges we're going to need in here. I see that this crease on the top of the dials Boolean cut in is just a little too sharp, and the object itself actually has a flat edge running right about here, so I'm going to cut this out manually. So it's just a matter of bridging and filling, and now I have something a little bit more accurate to what I should be seeing. It will also turn into a hyperbolic model a lot better. We'll get this objective lens, I can see I really need a bevel running over these lenses and I can see it runs all the way over just like that. I think one bevel here will do just fine as long as the smoothing angles at high enough. That's looking pretty solid. Okay, block ends coming together pretty well here. Now what I need to build out is the little pieces, the bar, and the mount for the strap part of this model.