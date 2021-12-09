08 Mid-Poly Strap Mount

In this video, I'll be finishing up our mid poly blocking by modelling out the little bars and the models that make up the strap mount for this model. The last thing I actually need to model are these bars, and because I'm never going to see them from the tops and bottoms, I'm going to get away here with just some simple eight-sided cylinders. They're relatively small in the model, and if I sought the edges, it's really hard to see the geometry that's actually there. Now, I know from my reference that these don't exactly line up for each other. But these two sides of the bars should be pretty equal in distance, and I can see that it doesn't line up. So I'm just going to detach these faces from the top here of the objective lens, lower my whole piece, and then I'm going to reattach it. I'm making good use here of a lot of full snapping, and then just bridging things back together. Target well then all the pieces back in, and then I can just mirror it in the y and x axes using the object's axis position until I get everything mirrored back over, and it should be a little bit better and line up a little bit more with the bar that I created for it the view port side. So once I've done that, I can start spreading those bars back and forth on either side, and doing my best to line it up from the top view to make sure it's in the center of the little mounting pieces that come out here. I'm going to combine all these objects together. The next thing I need to build is this little wire that wraps around everything. Here, I felt like those bars were a little too thin and I wanted to thicken them up a little bit, give myself a better size to work with before readjusting them. To make this wire piece, I've created a duplicate of the bar, and I've made it a little bit thicker. Now, I just want a half of it. I need to make this symmetrical top to bottom. So it's easy for me to just work on one-half at a time. I'm giving it a bevel with a couple extra segments because what I'm trying to get is the edges to make the shape. I'm really ignoring the phases here, and I'm only paying attention to the lines the edges are drawing because I'm going to turn that into a nerves curve that I can then extruded shape along. So taking my edge selection, I want to make selections of edges treating this as if it's the wire or like I'm wrapping the wire around it. Then, I come up to modify, convert, and I'm looking for polygon edges to curve. Over in my channels, I want to set this to one degree because I don't want it interpolating or smoothing it. If I take my object and I delete the history, I want to get rid of the object. I see I just have a simple nerves curve that is the relative shape of a wire. This is going to be the basis for us to make the actual wire piece. We can see it's going to wrap right around it. Although the nerves itself doesn't really do us any good at this stage. It's what I'm going to do is create a polygon disc. I want to change settings to give it the right number of sides. In this case, I want six sides and I don't want any subdivisions. Just like I can hold x to snap to the grid, and I can hold v to snap to avert, I can hold C to snap to a curve, and that lets me make sure it's right on the end of this curve. So let's take my disk and hitting D on my keyboard, I'm going to change its pivot to line up with the curve itself. This means that I can rotate it and holding J to snap my rotation. I can get it to point down, the direction of the curve here. Just make sure that my scale seems correct, and I'm going to select both of these together. Let's rotate it a little bit to fit it, and we want to get the top running along the actual curve here, for the pipe we're going to be making free transform. Now, I'm going to select my phase, and shift select my curve and go to extrude face. By upping divisions, you can see that it's now going to automatically follow this curve. So pick the number of divisions that seems right. I have a relatively low, I could have added more points to this curve. I could have made it more complicated. But this is a pretty small feature. So I wanted to make the overall wire here pretty simple. So I'm trying to really just get one segment per turn in this overall model. Now, I can just come from my top view and make edge ring selections, and just rotate it along the y-axis to make sure that the thickness seems to line up properly. In this case, I'm making a pretty sharp turn and it's hard to still maintain the thickness that I'm going to need here, because I don't really have enough edges to control this. We see here that when it gets back to the shallower level, it's easier to control and it's easier to create the right thickness, but we get this weird bend down in this corner. So I'm going to select this edge ring and I'm going to go ahead and bevel that. Just gives me an extra division to work with, and then I can delete the second edge that's on the inside because it helps smooth everything out for me, makes the transition a little softer and just eyeballing it until it doesn't look too noticeable or like I've made to severe of a change anywhere. Now, I'm going to line the pivot to this top of the object, I'm going to delete this face, and then we can simply mirrored along the Y-axis. Now take my object, and I'm going to take the object and set its pivot to right at the center where this thing needs to rotate around will make it much easier for me to make adjustments to it as opposed to rotating of the true center of the object. So now I can position it, based on what it needs to wrap around. Let's merge up some of the vertex where I was having some issues and then scale down at the top. I can get rid of that extra edge, and we can see now that it rotates cleanly around the center bar. I'm duplicating and bringing one over for the other side as well. Because I see I actually need these on the back sides, not on the front I just checked my reference and realized I was putting them on the wrong part of the actual model. We're looking pretty good which just have one or two more final steps to apply here. For one, we need to take this top shape and actually connect it by bullying it to the rest of the body, and then I'm just going to connect up a couple of the edges to control the shape better. Let's go through and make sure as we're going, we're cleaning up, we're naming things, and we're getting rid of some of these empty transform groups. Often, this requires deleting the history or maybe even unparenting something from a temporary group that has been placed into. Because we're going to be duplicating this entire group of models later, it's a smart idea to rename them all now with clear names, and the better more technical you can get with the names, the better but it's most important that you name something that you're going to remember what you're actually looking at because it would be really hard to work on a model especially a model like this can often have dozens or even hundreds of pieces and at they're all named poly sphere one, or cube two, or just temp Part three. It's going to be really difficult to tell what you're actually looking at. I placed them all in the group here called block in. Then, that's the group I'm going to be duplicating later to generate my low and my high poly from. So with that, our mid poly model are blocking is all complete, and we're ready to start moving on to creating the high polygon version of this model.