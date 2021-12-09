Creating a Texture Stencil

In this video, we'll use Photoshop to create a stencil that we can use inside of Substance Painter to add details to our model. [MUSIC] Up until to this point, I've been using the default alphas inside of Substance Painter to do most of my work. But I have some specific details that I'm going to need to copy over. I'm just creating a simple, brand new 1024 x 1024 document inside of Photoshop, painted the background black. And I'm going to start bringing in logos, features, any details that I brought. So I look on my reference images and see what kind of icons am I going to need? What kind of words, especially words, texts, details like that am I going to need to put over on top of my model somewhere? And then I just do a couple quick Google image searches. Sometimes it's really easy to find specific corporate logos like these little details. And a lot of these that I'm going to rebuild inside of Photoshop, like I'm looking at this 14 X 40 little detail is something I'm probably going to write out. So this little Fujinon logo is something I found online. I cleaned up a little bit. I'm also going to need just little details like that 70 to 60 range for the Viewfinder. And what I'm trying to do is as I write and create these is I'm trying to lay them out looking for good typefaces. In this case it seems like a basic Helvetica, so Arial here worked just fine. And maybe using the character set, bring in a special just symbol for degrees in the corner here. I want everything to be scaled in a way that makes sense. And I want to make sure that the fonts look correct. So, in this case, this particular font was the closest that I could find. And unfortunately had these little circles in the middle, so I just converted it or rasterized it. I just painted those out so I could get the serial number for it. And for some things like these little warning labels and stuff like that, I found it was easier to bring the whole image in and then cut just this piece and use this as a reference. So I'm just drawing in a simple ruler line. Scaling everything up and then I have just this section cut away. So that I can build on top of it. So I'm going to take this extra Fujinon and just scale that up. And I'm using the image here as a reference, instead of trying to recreate it from the image. Sometimes, you might have good enough photo reference that you can directly throw those into a substance painter. But in this case, my photo reference wasn't that strong and I found that it was better for me to just recreate it myself. It was a little bit more time consuming, one of the reasons I want to speed this video up so much. because basically, me just playing around in Photoshop. And it's not, like I said, I'm just playing with the spacing between characters here. So just duplicating a lot of text layers. And when I try to get a font size and style that looks pretty good, I just can copy it over, and I can reuse it. I'm going to change the kerning here to be a little tighter, because that's closer to what I see in the actual reference. Now right at the TECHNO-STABI and scale it up and adjust the kearning so it feels like it fits properly. So you can see if I hold Alt and hit the left and right mouse, of left right keys. I can do kerning per object really quickly, and it's a very fast way of getting things to line up. Maybe it's a unnecessary detail, but I find the details on these really sell through. You notice that even though that line is green, I'm doing it as white. This is important. Because I want to paint that green through in Painter. Not in here, everything here is just going to be black and white. I'm actually taking this little part of the Fujinon, which scaled up looked a little blurry. So I'm just duplicating it, blurring the layer, and using a levels to Sharpen it up. So I'm just trying to make the best use of this space I have here possible. I'm sort of packing things in because I'll be using this as a single stencil. I could have brought these all as individual objects but it would be a lot to manage and an unnecessary extra amount of detail. So next I want to do a little warning on the bottom of this battery. And I'm going to start by cutting out the piece that I want here. I'm going to lay out a couple ruler lines. Lay out a couple ruler lines. And I'm going to use my transform tool, just Ctrl clicking on the side to straighten it out. Get rid of all these guides. Again, this is all supposed to be just black and white. So I want to make sure there's enough space between everything, that it's easy to use. And that things are relatively scaled to how large they should be, and noticeable they'll be on the final object. So I'm going to save this as my alpha sheet. And I'm going to make a whole separate one for the sticker on top of the object. This just had a lot of text and it didn't make sense to include it all together. So I figured it was large enough by itself to necessitate its whole own little alpha texture set here. So just like before I'm trying to clip things up and make sure I use this little transform select tool by control clicking in the corners to lining things up. It's just a guide, so, again, it doesn't have to be perfect When you're done we'll save this one too and then we'll be ready to take it on to the next step. In the next video we'll actually be using the stencils to add some of these fine text details on top of our model. [MUSIC]