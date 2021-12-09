In this video, we'll use Marmoset to generate a couple of key images for us. And then we'll bring it into Photoshop to put everything together for our final presentation. [MUSIC] Now we're ready to start taking the images for our final presentation. I'm going to come into main camera, And under Lens, I want to change save frame. This will show me whatever I have set as the size, in this case 1920 by 1080. It'll show me and let me place my camera in the position where I can make sure that I'm getting the entire binoculars here. And I won't be clipping anything off or I won't have a lot of extra space that I didn't account for. Then I can go up to Capture > Image > Open. So F10 will give me the image and then open it in my view port so I can see the final result of my image right here. I can also just click F11 on my keyboard, which will give me screenshots to wherever I have my default location set up. I'm going to turn one on using the same angle without changing my camera for the wire frame. I'm going to end up blending these together later inside of Photoshop. So I'll do another capture, this time I don't need to open it. Turn my wire frame back off, and I want to get a series of different images to show off some of the sides of my model. Even though I'm going to be including a viewer with it, you never want to start with a viewer as your top item, especially on something like Art Station. You always want to lead with your strongest image. Have a couple images that support its different be used to give someone a context of it and then if they're really curious, they'll take the time to open up your marmoset viewer and see some of the details on your model. So I'm picking couple angles hear that are going to I think best show off the model. So looking at this from the bottom, we can see we're getting a white, shiny graininess especially at the bottom that we don't really see on the top. This is generally caused by some of these local reflections and we can see turning it off really tones down some of that graininess. I could put more lights in that area or something like that too but in this case, I'm just trying to get this view to show the bottom of the model. It's not as important to me that this is as pretty as some of the other shots. All right, now that we got a couple images, our last step is going to be able to assemble some of them together in Photoshop to create a nice presentation. I could easily just use the images I already grabbed, but I find, especially when I'm trying to show off my best version of something, it's better to have some prepared images that are concise and demonstrate what I'm trying to show. So I'm going to create a new 1920x1080, and turn off the art boards. That's personal preference, I just happen not to like them. And then I'm going to start dragging in one by one all of the images from my scene. By putting all these images together and different views in a single scene, I find what I'm looking at people's portfolios and I see them take this extra step. To me it shows a level of care and attention to make the nicest, cleanest, easiest to read presentation for me rather making kind of like scroll down through dozens and dozens of different views. I'm going to have my solid really nice large beauty views, which is what someone is going to see first. I'm going to my wire frame view, and then I'm going to have this sort of multiple views of the object. And that way, in only three or four images, I can convey what it might take several more to do. For this image, I'm going to do sort of a one-two shot of what I'm going to consider primary view with the underside of it. So that if someone sees just one image, they get a really good sense of the model just being able to see a single image that has two views on it. From a presentation standpoint, the bottom view is a lot less important. It's more contextual, so I made it a little smaller and I fit it up into the corner of the screen. We want to make sure the spacings pretty even that we don't cut off any parts of the model, that we don't leave a ton of blank space that feels really awkward. If you have any graphic design background, this kind of thing can really help you out at a stage like this, for final presentation. I find a lot of new students, when they're starting out in CG, this is the step they sort of skip. They feel like they've done so much work by this point, they just want to get it out, but to me this is the place where just 15 minutes of preparing a couple images on Photoshop really makes an enormous difference. And can be the equivalent of hours of work in the modeling side of things. The last images I'm going to create here, it's kind of an old school way of doing things, but I still like it, which is to have a wireframe and a half wireframe. Although I can use the Marmoset Render, maybe you're uploading to a website that doesn't it support the Marmoset Render, or maybe someone wants to see a wireframe version. And in this case, I like doing the little blended view where I'm going to overlay the wireframe version with my default non-wireframe version of everything. And them I'm going to apply a gradient mask to the whole object using the gradient tool and painting inside the mask volume. This will let me make half of it visible, and sort of faded out at the edges. I find this kind of effect, to me, looks better than just the default strong, even, white lighting across the whole thing. It creates a nice little subtlety to everything. That still shows off the wireframe, demonstrates to someone who's looking at it that this is in fact a real time model. They can get some idea of the poly count and how good I am at optimizing my geometry while still having a nice clean presentation at the very end. So I like this idea of putting it on the right side and having the closer side showing more of the detail. And that would give me three image and then I can throw on my portfolio site to show off my work. That concludes this module and this series of modules in this specialization. I hope you learned a lot, I had a lot of fun doing these, and I can't wait to see what all of you come up with, and all the things that you make. Thanks a lot everybody. [MUSIC]