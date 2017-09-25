Interaction Scripts

So in this video, I'm going to take you through a few scripts that are useful for making VR interaction. These are all based on the VR samples provided by Unity but I've added a little bit extra and you can download them. That will make it a little bit easier for you to create your interaction. So, I will show you the basics. So, the first thing I'm going to do is it's in the VR Interaction Utilities folder. If you download this folder, you'll get those. And first thing I'm going to do is bring in camera base because that is my VR camera. And the reason I'm not just creating a camera is because this is a version with lots of scripts already setup. So I'm going to delete my old camera and bring that in. And this has a number of scripts. One of the important ones is VR Eye Raycaster. That is the script which handles all the gaze interaction. So as I look around, you see things and as you look at them, you interact with them. There's also, very important, the gaze-only selection radio. What that is? The selection radio is something that appears in the standard samples. It's when you look at something, a little circle appears, and when it fills up, you've selected. I've added the gaze-only version. It's my little version but the only difference is if you look at the standard selection radio which is up here, it's the only difference you can see with my gaze, anyone is you've got this bust in Require Click. And that means, in the standard selection radio, you always have to click. But in my version, you can turn off having to click so it just recognizes whenever you look at something, and that can be quite useful especially with sort of things like cardboard where clicking isn't so great. So, that's why I've made that change. Otherwise, all the scripts are identical to the VR samples. So now, if I run the environment, it's not doing very much. There's some audio coming from the TV but it's just the standard environment that I can look around. I can't interact with anything yet. So let's make it interact with something. Let's make it interact with the TV. I'm going to turn off Play On Awake so that I just want the audio to play when I actually look at this, and I've just removed the script because I want to put it back because I want to highlight all the scripts I'm going to add. The first thing I want to add to it is a box collider. So, that is something which basically detects when something has collided with the object. So, if you can see here, there's this green transparent box around it. You can't see it when it's playing. But this is the box where anything that goes inside that box, you can trigger event, something can happen. And the reason I want that there is because we use the box collider to workout whether you're looking at an object or not. I'm looking at it if I'm looking into the box collider. The next thing is going to a script. So, we've got a whole lot of scripts called Starting with VR. The one I'm going to have start first is VR interactive item and that is the script that detects when I'm looking at that object. So, if I want to be able to interact with that object, I need VR interactive item. I'm going to add a couple of others. VR action harness. So, what that does is it sets up a bunch of stuff that when I look at the object and have the selection ideal, then something happens. Now I've got this option here, selection radio. If I turn that off, every time I look at that object, something is going to happen, or if I do require a click whenever, I'd look at the object and click on it, something's going to happen. But I'm actually going to turn on the selection radio. This button here, this little circle opens up a selector so I can select anything with a gaze-only selection radio. The only thing with a gaze-only selection radio on is the main camera, so I'm going to select that. And here, if I look around, hopefully when I look at the camera, could sort out the TV, let me do that again because it crashed. I'll explain why it crashed in a minute. I look at the TV and there's my little selection radio. And it crashed. Why did it crash? Well, because my script doesn't fantastically written, but also because there is no action attached to it. So it doesn't know what to do once we trigger the action. So the last script that I need to add is something that's actually going to give us an action. And in this example, I'm going to VR interactive audio. And I just need to add this here. There's the option of starting an audio source but I don't need to do that because there is an audio source on this object. It's just going to play the audio source on this object. So, if I now play and I look around. Recorded in front of a live studio audience. So, yes, just by looking at it, it starts playing the audio. Recorded on front of a live studio audience. And again, so that's a really nice way I look at an object, the little selection goes around, and I trigger something to happen. That's the basis of a lot of gaze-based interactions we can do. And in this course, we'll go through a number of examples of using them.