Physics Objects

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of London
3D Interaction Design in Virtual Reality
University of London

4.6 (128 ratings)

 | 

14K Students Enrolled

Course 3 of 5 in the Virtual Reality Specialization

View Syllabus

Reviews

4.6 (128 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    74.21%
  • 4 stars
    15.62%
  • 3 stars
    6.25%
  • 2 stars
    1.56%
  • 1 star
    2.34%

JP

Nov 10, 2020

Congratulations It has been a wonderful learning experience ! Great !!!

HR

Sep 2, 2018

This is really a grate course to learn about virtual realty

From the lesson

Interacting with Objects in VR

Introduction to Physics Interaction1:48
Physics Objects4:05
Physics Objects in Unity13:09
Physics in VR3:14
Physics Interaction in Unity with NewtonVR11:22
State Machines2:25
State Machine Interactions in Unity10:13

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

    Senior Lecturer, Department of Computing

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder