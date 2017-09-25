Project Advice

[MUSIC] In this video, I'm going to talk about your project and give you a little bit of advice about the kinds of things you might want to see in there. So this is a little project I've prepared that you've seen before. And I'm going to talk a little bit about first how it was done, and then about how you might market. So as you can see, I can hover over stuff and the reticle comes up. And importantly for this project, if I hover over one of these white cylinders, which are teleport targets, I teleport to a new place. So what I've needed to do to do that is pretty simple. I've got a main camera, which I actually imported, which has a load of script on. The most important ones being VR ray caster, VI input is also important, which we haven't talked about so much. And the Gaze Only selection radio which is the little spinning circle. I've also got VR camera fade which makes it possible to fade the camera nicely as you teleport. Main camera is inside another game object called camera base, and that's what makes it possible to actually teleport around. So you're actually moving around the camera base not the camera, as I've explained before. And then we've got these teleport targets, which is just these game objects. But again, they have a bunch of scripts on them. They've got a collider, they need colliders. They've got the VR interactive item, they've got the VR action harness, and the VR teleport target. So all these things that you need to make interactivity, and in particular, teleportation. So let's have a think about how this fulfills the marking requirements. So the first set of requirements are actually about your description of the project, so you first have to give about a paragraph describing your project. Not in much detail but I might say, I describe the room and you can teleport around that room to look at different things. So that's the basic description, but also I need to give instructions. So I need to tell people who might be mocking it, what I can do. So I would say, look at the white circles on the floor and you will teleport to them. That's really the main thing and I might say, you don't need to click, you don't need to do anything. You just move around and teleport by looking. And the third thing you need to say is if there's any restrictions on the hardware. So I'm actually doing this in Oculus Rift. So I might say I developed this in Oculus Rift. But there's no real restrictions because I'm just using gaze-based interaction. That's going to work just as well in Google Cardboard. In fact I've used it in a Google Cardboard before. So those are three parts of the report. Then the big thing is submit the project itself as a zip file. And then you mark the project. So first off the project has to contain a scene. Yep, check, there's a scene, there's some furniture, and a door. This is definitely a scene, it looks like a place. Next up, it's got to be viewable in VR, so I am viewing this in VR. You can't really tell, because you're viewing this on screen, but if I nod my head, the VR camera moves. And then the important one is you have to have a navigation method that works. So here I have teleportation, and it clearly works, I can get around. If there was something that's kind of there, but it didn't really work that well, you could give partial marks. But this works, so you can give this full marks. The other part of it is that the navigation needs to be a method that is designed to avoid nausea, because that's a big problem. So teleportation, it can cause a little bit of disorientation but it doesn't cause nausea, particularly if you're doing what I'm doing, which is, oops, fading the screen as you teleport, so. It's one of the recommended methods so I'll get full marks for that. If, example, I put in a third-person camera controller that moves you at high speed, that would cause nausea and you wouldn't give marks for that aspect of the project. So those are the basic things you need to mark in this project. This is the kind of environment you need to do, maybe even a bit more complex than it needs to be. So, I'm just looking forward to seeing the kinds of environments and the kinds of interactions you guys are going to create. [MUSIC]