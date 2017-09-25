Travel in VR | Quality Factors

University of London
3D Interaction Design in Virtual Reality
University of London

4.6 (128 ratings)

14K Students Enrolled

Course 3 of 5 in the Virtual Reality Specialization

JP

Nov 10, 2020

Congratulations It has been a wonderful learning experience ! Great !!!

HR

Sep 2, 2018

This is really a grate course to learn about virtual realty

From the lesson

Moving around in VR

Welcome to Week 2! This week, we'll cover moving around in VR. We'll look at physical navigation, such as walk-in-place, and virtual navigation, such as teleportation. You will end the week by beginning your project, and submitting your work in progress.

Introduction to Navigation in VR3:21
Real Walking4:35
Redirected Walking3:37
Walk-in-Place3:17
Virtual Navigation3:14
Teleporting5:22
Teleportation4:50
Travel in VR | Quality Factors3:56

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

    Senior Lecturer, Department of Computing

