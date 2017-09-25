Unity UI Tutorial

[MUSIC] So in this video we're going to be having a look at UIs in VR. So Unity has a number of really good tools for creating UIs within Unity. And we're going to look at how to kind of take those and put them into virtual reality. So the first thing you're going to want to do is you're going to want to create a canvas object. So we just go down to create a hierarchy, and we can go down to UI and select the canvas object. Now a canvas is kind of like a holder object, you can set the properties for how the UI is going to be rendered. And you can attach other objects to it, that will be your UI elements. So if we go down to UI and we make a child object, we have a bunch of options for buttons and boxes and all sorts of things. We're going to make a text one, and we're going to edit some of the texture. We're just going to make it say Hello World. So we can now see that on the screen, it's showing up. It's a little bit small, though. I think we're going to want to make it just a bit bigger. So if we go up to the inspector, and we're going to take a look at the width property. And we're going to adjust this, we're just going to double it roughly. Roughly double it, and go up to the height and we're going to double that. And now that you can see in the scene that that has actually made the box of the text bigger. And by taking the best fit toggle box, it will actually make the text fill that box. So that's a great way of getting text in there. Like I said, there's a bunch of different options for making UIs. Now, when we actually run that, we're going to see the object is turning up in the game for you. And I'm going to move the headset here, and you can actually see that it's following along. But what you're actually going to find is that in the actual headset, this text is not actually shown. So although we can actually see it in the game view, in the editor, we can't see it through the VR headset. And this has to do with the way that the VR system kind of re-renders the cameras, it splits it into two, and it does kind of couple things under the hood. So, we're going to want to make couple changes to make it so that we can see in the VR setup. So, the main element that needs to change is this over here, the render mode, we need to change it from screen space to world space. Meanng that the UI element is actually going to appear as an object in the world. So if we hit play again, we look around, we can now see the text floating in the air, because it's an object that is embedded in the world. But if I click the camera here, we can see where the camera is pointed, and so we could see where the text is in the world. So I'm just going to move the camera a little bit now so that the text appears in the middle of the screen. I have another look at that. That's a little bit clearer, so you can see. And this is, a lot of the time it's going to be a good idea to kind of have your UI element embedded in objects. It can help with sort of making the person feel more comfortably oriented. By having it as an object in the world rather than a static element that is just taking up kind of a section of their view. So what I've done here is I've actually attached the UI to the camera, and here we can see that we do still have options for having it attached to the view. So as we look around the UI element is actually attached, and you can stabilize it a bit. But just so you can see that it is possible to still do that, as well. And so that is the basics of how to get your UI working in VR. I would recommend that you have a bit of a play around with it, and see what kind of cool things you can make. [MUSIC]