Controlling the texture of a model

In this lesson we'll learn additional ways to control the texture of a model. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to apply texture map control. In relation to appearances, the last thing that we want to talk about is texture mapping. So the first thing that we want to do is apply a material to the propellers. So inside of our Appearance library, we're going to go to Wood, we're going to go to Finished, And we're going to take a Bamboo Light and drag it onto the propeller. Now notice when I do that, on this first one, it's automatically taking it all the way onto the path of the propeller, all right? So in order to change this one we'll have to go back to the original file, but we are able to change it on this one here. So if we zoom in, we can see this now contains a wood grain material. Now you can also scroll down, and if there's any other material that you want to use, for instance Pine, we can download Pine. And once it's complete its download process, we can then drag and drop it onto the propeller. So each time you use a different wood, you'll be able to see a different grain. For instance, if we go to a darker wood like the Walnut, we'll be able to see a bigger difference in the grain. Now ultimately these are going to actually be plastic, they're not going to be wood, but sometimes it can give a nice twist or kick to the render. So go ahead and just scroll through and find some material, whether it's finished or unfinished, that has a nice texture to it. And that's really going to be all that we want to do. It doesn't necessarily have to be wood at all. We can go back into Other, and we can use Carbon Fiber- Twill on these as well, or Carbon Fiber- Plain. So again, just select any material that you want from the material library that has some sort of texture and pattern to it, and then we want to go to Texture Mapping. So it's going to be the Texture Map Control that you see at the top level, or you can scroll down and select it here. In order to do this, we want to select the specific body that has the material applied to it, and we can change the projection type. So right now it’s set to automatic. We could change it to a Box type, we can change it to a Spherical type, and we can change it to a Cylindrical type. Now each of these will project the material differently onto the object. Depending on if the object is cylindrical or has any curvature, each of these will produce different results. I'm going to use the Planer option, and then the axis that I want to select in this case is going to be the y-axis. And as we look at this, we can actually come back in and we can change the rotation of it, and you can see how that affects the grain of the carbon fiber. Now in this case you want to get it to an orientation where it's not distorted or stretched out at all. And you can rotate it in multiple views, and you can see how we can tweak it here. Now any time that you have a part that has a lot of curvature, it's going to be necessary that you go through this process, adjust the appearance. And that way as you look at it, you can actually get into a situation where the material itself looks a bit more realistic. So we're going to go ahead and say OK. We're going to open up the Appearance Library, and we're going to take that material and we're going to drag it onto another propeller, and we're going to say Close. Now each time you use the Texture Map Control you'll have to do it for each body. In this case if we did it on one propeller, we'd have to do it on all of them. In our case I'm going to go ahead, I'm going to leave the two left ones as carbon fiber and the two right ones as this orange color. Let's go ahead and move this around, get it back to roughly centered on our screen. Give it that nice perspective view so we can see this Autodesk decal on the one on the front. Save our file, and that way we can move onto the next step.