Creating a realistic model

In this lesson, we'll learn how to create a realistic render. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to create a cloud rendered image and create it in-canvas render. Once you're happy with the scene set up, the camera the perspective, the materials that you've applied or the appearances that you've overwritten from the materials. Now, it's time to actually create a render. Inside a Fusion 360, there are a few different ways that we can approach this. First off, there's something called an in-canvas render going to go ahead and just minimize the browser, so that way everything is located under its component. Now,I want to talk about the in-canvas render. There's a play button, there's a settings and there's a Save Image. And if we use the drop down, it's only those three settings. First, we're going to go into the in-canvas settings and notice that we have some options for fast and advanced. In each of these changes, the fast uses simplified materials and lighting. The advanced will use more realistics on the lighting, the scenes, the shadows to get a more realistic or a higher quality final render. We also can lock the view because every time you're doing it in-canvas render, what it's actually doing is it's ray tracing, it's going through and it's calculating the light bouncing off the objects, and if you rotate it restarts that. So if you decide to use an in-canvas render, you can use this lock view and that will automatically lock it to whatever you're looking at. We're going to start an in-canvas render, but ultimately we're going to use the cloud render option. Once you start it will begin the ray tracing process and you'll see this happening on the screen. The longer that you leave it on the screen, the more realistic the image is going to be. You have the slider on the bottom that tells you the progress, the elapsed time, the number of iterations it's done and you also have an indication here -an excellent final and infinite result. So as we get to excellent, that's going to be a high quality image. It's going to have about 100 iterations. And what it's doing again, is it's going through each pixel on the screen. It's calculating the light reflecting off of the object. Since we're using a high gloss carbon fiber material, and we're having shadows displayed on the ground, the longer we leave this, the crisper the shadows are going to look on our floor, or on our ground plane. Now, especially if we had reflective floors turn on this would take quite a while. And again, the longer you leave it the higher quality it's going to be. Now again, at some point in time if you're happy with the results, you can pause it and you can save that image and you can also turn it back on and let it keep calculating, keep going through those iterations. And again, you can pose it and you can save that image. Now again if we rotate this, it'll start completely again and that's why that lock view option in the settings can be so important because if you have a 3D mouse or if you accidentally move the mouse or scroll in or zoom in, zoom out then you could restart that process. Now, this is only taking about 30 seconds or so. So, it's really not that much time lost, but if you have a highly detailed or highly complicated scene that has a lot of reflective materials in it, you could waste a lot of time by accidentally moving it. Whenever you hit the stop button, it'll go back to just the rendered view, rather than the ray trace. But now let's talk about actually rendering the image. When you select the render icon, there are two main options that we have here; A local render or a cloud render. If you use the local render, it'll use your computer's processing power to make that render happen. Similar to how it's ray tracing on the screen, it'll just happen in the background. If we use cloud render, it will save the view and all the properties and will actually be processed on a server somewhere. And you'll notice that when we use the cloud render option or when we're solving a simulation using the called processing, you'll be required to use cloud credits. If you need more information about cloud credits, you hit the FAQ button it'll take you to the Autodesk website and explain more to you about; cloud credits, how to purchase more if you need more And what they can be used for. We also can change things like the file format for the output. We can change the image size. We can change the render quality. And you can see how all of these are going to affect the final render. Now for us because the image on the screen is using the default aspect ratio. You see that it's coming in at 1280 by 476. So, I'm actually going to close this. I'm going to go back into my scene setup, Am going to back into my camera properties and I'm going to change the aspect ratio to be 16 by 9 and close this. So, now want to go back to the render, It's going to have a different aspect ratio, and it's going to be using that 16 by 9. Now, if you want to use a different image size, we can change it and you can see what the megapixel rating is going to be. For us, I'm going to use a smaller image and 960 by 640 0.6 Megapixel and I'm going to allow it to cloud render that with PMG and I can use a transparent background if I want. The transparent background is nice especially if you want to take this image and you want to put it in some report or you want to put it somewhere else and you want to remove that background without having to post process at all. So right now I'm going to leave it as is. Am going to use PMG type without the transparent background at 960 by 640 cloud render with final quality and I'm going to press render. Now as the process is starting the render, we can move the device around, we can move the product around, we can render another view while this is happening. The rendered image will show up down here in a rendering Gallery and it tells you that it's currently in progress. So again, while this is happening we can rotate to another view, maybe go to a front default view, rotate it just slightly, maybe zoom out. And again, we can just go back into render. Now notice that this time it changes from the custom setting to the mobile setting. It's still using 960 by 640, that was our selection. It kept it but it went back into the mobile setting because it was a standard option that we picked. So I'm going to start cloud rendering this and I'm going to allow it to process, because the cloud rendering doesn't have any effect on the actual model. We haven't changed appearances, we haven't adjusted the scene, we haven't done anything like that; It doesn't require us to save. Now we did change the aspect ratio of the background, but that information is completely divorced from the CAD geometry. It has nothing to do with any solid or surface geometry, any of the stuff that we've actually modeled. The last image that I want to render is i want to zoom in a bit on this generative mesh design that we did and I'll rotate it around a little bit. And I want to get sort of a cool view of this and I want to render that as well. So I'm going to go ahead and submit that, let all three of these render and then we'll pick up in the next video after they've been completed.