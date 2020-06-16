In this lesson we'll focus on creating battery keep-out sketches. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to create a sketch, create a constraint and create a dimension. Welcome to the part in our course where we start to design our own quadcopter. Have you followed along this far, you've been given a lot of different information and you're probably ready to get started, but there's one more thing that we want to take care of first. You want to make sure that you make a new project folder. And I like to make subfolder. So, in this section we're going to be talking mainly about the role of a designer, making the shape, the geometry, the overall product that we want. So, I have a Coursera Drone project folder and I have a designer subfolder. That's where I'm going to be placing my files. So, now let's go ahead and get started with a new untitled document. So, we're starting with a complete blank slate and this gives us the freedom to do a few things. The first thing that we have to think about is what our end product is going to be. Now, obviously we know that this is going to be a quadcopter or a camera drone. But ultimately when you're starting a new project, you have to think about a few things. In fusion you have a lot of flexibility. Now, sometimes you want to create stuff that's just made out of bodies or no moving parts or multiple components. So, you can just get started modeling. In our case we're actually going to be creating a quadcopter body. We're going to add a bunch of components like the motors, the batteries, and all the other components that are needed. So, before I get started with my first sketch, I want to create a new component. So, from my assemble tab I'm going to click this icon with the plus on it to create a new empty component. We want to go ahead and rename the component, and this is an important part of the process. The name of this component is going to be the body of our quadcopter. And you can call yours whatever you like. It really doesn't matter. It's ultimately up to you. But I'm actually going to name mine, XSTAR. Now, the reason I'm using that name is because it stands for 'X' as in the shape and "star" stands for search terrain and return. So ultimately, this thing's going to come back even though we have a live video stream. That's where this name came up from, but go ahead and create your own name or use this name if you wish. But this name and this component is going to signify the body that we're going to be creating. Also, notice that I have it set to activate. So, it will automatically select the radio button next to it and we're currently working inside of this component. We can expand it, and we can see the origin, we can see the axes as well as all the planes. Now, for us we want to get started by sketching on the top plane which is the XZ plane. So, you can do this in a few ways and we've already been through the basics in this course so I'm really not going to focus too much on all the ins and outs of starting sketches and how to access some of the tools. So feel free to use your own methodology. Generally, I like to click sketch first, and then I select the plane on the screen and that's how I usually get my sketches start. We have our overall design criteria. There's a few things that we need to make sure that we fall with in. We want to keep it as small as possible, obviously. And a lot of the other design criteria really come down to component selection. So, the first sketch that I want to create is going to be my keep-out sketch. And what I mean by that is, there are critical components that I want to make sure can fit within this design. Now, ultimately with a quadcopter, the design is going to be based on the batteries, right? Because we have several different battery options that we want to choose from. And ultimately, the motor and propeller size and location. We're not quite to the location of the motors just yet. But I want to start by creating a top down sketch of my batteries, in that way I understand where the batteries are, where they're going to be located, and what kind of space they take up. So we're going to start with a rectangle. And I like to use the center point rectangle. And I'm going to draw it over here to the left and just place it and zoom out a little bit. Then I'll hit escape on the keyboard to get off the rectangle tool. Now you might be wondering why I did this, why I chose to just sketch it off to the left. I'm going to take this right line and select it, controls like the origin, and then I want to place a midpoint constraint. So, that's going to make sure that this line here is directly centered on my origin. Now, this is important because if you'll remember from our design criteria, we're going to be using two batteries, no matter what size we choose. And we want to make sure that the mass of those batteries, which is 50 to 65 percent of the overall mass, is centered on the device, is centered on the quadcopter. So, by making sure that this line right here, has a midpoint relation with the origin, we know that we can start basing our design off of that origin and make sure that everything is symmetric about it. The next thing that we want to do, is we want to place some dimensions. Now, I'm going to hit 'D' on the keyboard to place my dimensions, but again you can access that tool however you like. The first battery that we're going to be dealing with, is going to be that 1,500 milliamp 3S. So, I'm going to place this width dimension of 33.5, and I'm going to place a height dimension of 75. Now, this is the smallest battery that we dealt with. So, this one is going to give us a pretty good thrust ratio, but we're going to have about a 10 minute flight time with it. The other battery that we wanted to deal with or some of the other batteries, went all the way up into the larger 4S range. Now, during the design criteria, during the calculations that we did, figuring out what a jump in batteries would do for us. We realized that the larger capacity for 4S battery, would give us better thrust, drawing less current and allowing us to get a longer flight time. So, while this battery is great and this is where we're starting at, not only because it's a very inexpensive battery, but also because again it's smaller, it's easier to deal with. But we also want to make sure that we plan for a larger battery. Now, we have to think about the entire process here. And so this is the important thing of this course, is we're not just going step by step showing you how to model this so that you have the end result. We want to make sure that you understand the process. Everything that we go through to design something, to make sure that you can make those decisions on the fly, whenever you're designing your own products. So, in our case, we have to sort of weigh the pros and cons of these designs. Now, yes, ideally the 4S battery with the larger capacity is great, but it's actually very big. It's fairly long, which means that it's going to create some issues, we're going to have to make the overall size of the design bigger than initially intended. So, we really need to make the decision if making it larger to have a little bit longer flight time is going to be more ideal or making it smaller and reducing the flight time by a minute or two is going to be a better option. So, to get started, I'm going to draw an intermediate option, a four cell battery that has 2,200 milliamp. So, it's a little bit smaller than the one that we talked about in the course but it's small enough that we don't have to change the overall size of the design because it fits within the criteria that I'm looking for. Now you might be wondering how I know that. Well, I know that because I've already played with all the numbers and I understand the differences. This is a great exercise for you to do, to draw all the various batteries that you want to play with, and figure out how they fit. So, I'm going to draw this one on the right side. Again I'm going to make sure that I have a midpoint relation. So, I'm going to select my line controls, select the origin and place that midpoint relation. Then 'D' on the keyboard and for the four cell 2,200 milliamp battery. It's actually, 34 by 34 square and its length is 105 millimeters. So, you can see it's not that much bigger than the 3 cell that we're dealing with. It's a little bit longer, to account for that extra cell inside of it. But in terms of the width it's only half a millimeter wider. Now, the great thing here too is that the extra height or the extra thickness in this one actually comes from the height of the battery, it's 34 by 34. Where the 15 hundred milliamp, is actually not a square shape, it's 33 and a half, and then it actually is a little bit thinner in the other direction. But we're accounting for all these numbers and this four cell 2,200 milliamp battery, is going to give us the thrust that we need. It's going to have a fairly good thrust ratio. It's not that heavy, it's not as heavy as the 2,650 milliamp battery. And more importantly, it's going to fit within roughly the same criteria, the same size, so we don't have to make the overall device bigger. So now these give me a good idea of sort of the range of battery that I want to deal with. Of course, there are probably hundreds of different batteries on the market and you could spend hours and hours going through all of them, figuring out which one is best. And that's actually a really good idea, really good practice, and if you go through that, you want to make sure that you not only find the battery that fits in terms of size, but one that also is a very common battery. You don't want to find some random manufacturer that can produce this perfect sized battery, but you might not be able to get them very easily. Or they might just not be available at all. So make sure you stick with a reputable brand, one that has multiple sizes on the market and make sure that you always have some options. We're designing all of our products to be configurable, so we can change the size, we can make adjustments, we can make new 3D prints and we can make use of these different sizes. So, this is the main portion of our keep-out sketch. So, we're going to stop this. We're going to expand the sketches folder. We're going to click on it twice and we're going to call this Keep-out. So, now we have a keep-out sketch. It's a good time to go ahead and save the files so we don't lose anything. And notice that my location is the Coursera Drone project in inside of the sub folder designer. So again, you can call this design whatever you want and it's probably a good idea to spend a little time thinking about it. I'm going to call mine the XSTAR. And also gonna make sure that I save it. Make sure that it's in that location, so expand my data panel. Make sure that it's there. And now we're good to go and move on to adding some more sketches.