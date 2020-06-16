Generative design adjustments

In this lesson we'll talk about how to make design adjustments to our generative features. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to edit a subdivided body, and use soft modification. Now that our generative design mesh has been completed, we’ve already taken care of splitting it left and right, creating a mirrored version of it, splitting out the outside edges and removing the excess bodies. And then we also mirrored it from the front plane to the back. I want to now go back into the subdivided body and make an edit. So we're going to right-click and edit the subdivided body. And notice that now since the X-star main body is shown, we actually see a ghosted image of what the entire body’s going to look like. Now one thing I want to do is make some edits to these singular point areas, so the areas that are relatively thin. I’m going to use the modify dialogue and edit form. And I want to take this face holding down the Ctrl key, these three faces, and pull them up and see how it affects the shape. So, as I look at this, you can see how the shape is adjusting and changing. Now that's not necessarily a good thing, to have the shape buckle on itself. So, we’re going to turn on soft modification, and take a look on screen at the red, the pink, and the white dots. Now, this is the radius that the movement is going to be affecting the rest of the mesh. So if we pull on it now, you can see that it's making a more gradual change. So it's pulling those areas up. So this is a great way for us to make overall changes to the body without having any drastic or negative effects. So I'm going to do Ctrl+Z and I'm going to undo that edit form. But what I want to do is I actually want to move this individual face. And I want to pull it up slightly. And notice how it's changing. So if we get a good look at the bottom of this, And rotate it around. We can see as we move it up and down that it's moving all the surrounding vertices. And it's keeping a nice smooth transition. If you make adjustments like this and your specific mesh looks about like mine, you want to be careful in these areas, where the corners are relatively tight. You might already start to see problems when it converts it from a B wrap to a NURB surface and back and forth. So we want to make sure that we don't adjust things too much. But this is a great way for you to come in using edit form, and the soft modification, and make changes to the overall design. Now in our case some of the things that I might want to do is change the distance between the openings on this face. So for instance, if I come in and I grab this face and move it down, with soft modification you can see that it's opening that area up. And it's going to give us a bit of a wider spread between the two. So again, this is a great way that we can come in, using soft modification, and make changes. If we want to make drastic changes, we can of course come in, and we can scale and move everything around. Now, in our case, everything looks pretty good. And I'm not really interested in changing the overall shape. I think it looks pretty good and works pretty well. But, again, depending on what your shape looks like, if you need to make drastic changes or adjustments, you can come in using these type of options. We can also adjust some of the settings. For instance, we can reduce the radius of how far that's going to go out, make changes. So if we drop it down to 4, it's going to propagate not nearly as far away as if we do something like 10. Where 10 will propagate farther, almost out to the next vertices. And also we can do things like scale up and down, and that'll use soft modifications as well. So again, I’m going to do Ctrl+Z, and I’m going to undo. But I just wanted to make sure that we had this information so that if you want to make adjustments or edits to yours, then you can go back and you can tweak it, and make those edits and make adjustments. Now, in our case we did a lot of pre-work by making offset surfaces, making a sketch that we then projected to those surfaces, and we brought that in and simply selected it to make our pipes. So that process is great because it lets you use the tools like making a sketch pattern and keeping these pipes consistent distances apart. You don't necessarily have to do it that way. You can come in and you can make manually make bodies and turn them into these generative type shapes. So it's a great idea for you to play around with these options and see how you can adjust your shapes to make them work the best that they can in the final version. I'm happy with this shape. I'm going to go ahead and leave it as is, and save my file, and then move on to our next step.