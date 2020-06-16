Generative design combine

In this lesson we'll combine our generative design feature with the rest of our bodies. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to create a split body, use Combine, create a mirror, and create a timeline group. Let's go ahead and take a look where I placed my braces. So, if we rotate this around, you can see at every cross-point, I took them from the intersection down to the row below, and at the bottom, I went in the opposite direction, to the row above. So this gives us a lot of structure in this area, along with some flexibility, and when we look at it from the top, we're not obstructing the air flow. Now one thing that happens when we're generating these pipes, and we played around with it by changing the number of divisions, is that they don't always line up centered over the intersection. So, you can see, on this side here, it's a little bit offset, and we could move these, but, at the same time, it also provides a little bit of additional rigidity, because they are offset. Now there are some areas, like this top section, looks slightly different than the right side on the left side. Now we can handle that by splitting it up and mirroring it to the other side which you can do in here with Symmetry, or we can do it externally by splitting it and taking care of it in the model workspace. It's a good idea to understand how everything works inside of the sculpt workspace as well as inside of the model workspace. For our purposes, we're going to go ahead and leave it like this, and we're going to split it in the model workspace since we already have to cut it up anyways. Again, at this point in time, you should have complete freedom with how you want to design this aspect. We don't necessarily need a lot of structure in this area, but some additional support is needed to make sure that we have a nice ridged chassis. So once we've placed all of our supports, by using Modify > Bridge, we're going to say finished form, and back in the model workspace it's now converted to a solid body. In this case it's Body21. I'm going to temporarily show the gen mesh trim offset surface, and take a look at this from the top. So you can see in this area we actually have a large section of the body that's going to be cut away, and that's going to be okay. In most cases, it's cut just before the split. You can see here it's cut, and if you remember, this is actually slightly offset from the actual body. So you can see that these will go into the wall nicely. In this area down here, we will have quite a bit going on, but again, that's going to be okay, it does provide a bit of additional structure. What we could do is we could go back and remove some of these braces, and just carry a single pipe directly into the wall. The first thing that I want to do is I want to split this up in the middle, to make sure that my left and my right side have symmetry. So you can see here that the right side has these additional braces that go in slightly at an angle, while the left side only has the one. If we show the XStar Body again, you can see how that's going to line up. Now, ideally, this would work a little bit better because it provides that additional structure without taking the entire pipe into the wall. But again, it really just depends on how you ended up bracing yours and how you want to interact. All of them are perfectly okay to go ahead and combine with this body, so really, it just is a visual thing at this point. We're going to height x our body. So, currently, we're going to go to Modify > Split Body. We're going to select this as our body to split, and our splitting tool is going to be the YZ plane, and we're going to say OK. Now if we take a look, we can hide the left or the right hand side. Based on the way that your looks, if you're splitting it up, just make note of how the left and right side looks, and which side you want to keep. I'm going to hide Body21. I'm going to right-click, I'm going to remove it, and then I'm going to Create > Mirror. I want to mirror this body. I want to mirror it across the YZ plane, and I'm not going to worry too much about combining at this time. I'm going to take care of that when I combine this with the rest of the body. Next what we can do is go to Modify > Split Body, and we want to make sure that we split this body up by using this surface as our splitting tool. Now you will notice it only let's me select one body. If I hold down the control key, I'm allowed to select two bodies, and we can say OK. Now again, what this is going to do is it's going to create these additional bodies. So what we need to do is we need to figure out which body we have, and which body we want to keep. So Body45 we want to keep, And Body35. So all the rest of these can now be removed, and again, the process is very similar, but you could create this sketch from the top, and do an extrude cut, and take care of all of those at once as well. Either option is perfectly valid, it just depends on which option you want to do. So what I'm going to go, is I'm going to select all of these little bodies that I want to get rid of, And right-click, and remove them, and I want you to take note of what happens here in the timeline. Each body creates it's own removal feature. So this could get to be quite a bit to look at inside of the timeline. So the way that I'm going to handle this is I'm going to select the last one, I'm going to shift select the first one, I'm going to right-click, and I'm going to Create Group. So, now all of these remove bodies are located in a single group. I can expand it if I need to, and I can minimize it if I want to clean up inside of the timeline. Next we're going to hide then Gen Mesh Trim. We're going to show the XStar Body, and take a look at what the mesh looks like inside. So everything looks pretty good inside of here. I'm going to Create > Mirror. I want to mirror both of these bodies, and this time I'm going to mirror them about the XY plane, and say OK. So now from Modify > Combine, And join them all together with the original XStar Body. So one thing you'll notice is this is now called Body47. If I undo that, and instead under Modify > Combine, and make the target body the XStar Body, and grab all the mesh bodies that I want to combine with, We'll select OK to join, and the result in body is still called XStar Body. So the selection process does matter a little bit if you're renaming bodies, and you want to make sure that you keep XStar Body as the name of the original. So as we look at this, we've added a mesh inside of this area that again, we're adding a little bit of structure. We're keeping debris from falling in here. We're letting air flow go down into the areas where all of our hot components are going to be. So this is a great way for us to add a bit of structure, and if we zoom in, you can see that we use this degenerative type of modeling. This wasn't generated automatically, but we use that same process to generate this shape. We wanted to keep it organic, we wanted it to have a bit of structure, and we also have a little bit of flex because we have these single nodes on the top and the bottom. So this is a great way for us to enhance our design. Now if you want to, you can also carry on this same philosophy into other areas. We're going to be adding a bit more structure in the engineering section, back into this wing, and instead of adding some solid geometry, we could certainly go back and add a generative style mesh in there, just to make sure that we have a little bit more reinforcement, and we're reducing the weight as much as possible. A this point let's make sure that we save our file so that we can move on to the next step.