Generative design feature blend

In this lesson, we'll talk about blending generative design features. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to create a bridge and use Edit Form. With the main portion of our mesh created, let's go ahead and start adding some additional features to connect the two together. The way you do this depends solely on the geometry that you use to create this. Now, as we look at this, we can kind of see where things fall in terms of these edges. We can see how the edges are actually almost centered on the rest of the design. So the first thing I'm going to do is edit the pipe. I'm going to go to the segments and I'm going to add more segments to see if I can get this to split right in this area. So if I increase it. Notice that we're still sort of splitting the difference here, we might need to actually move those points. All right, so once we get higher up, you can see that now we have a segment here in the middle that lines up with a segment underneath it and we're not split right in the middle. So we can say OK. And once it generates that we now have the available option to blend them together much easier. So again, you need to decide how you want to do this and how you want to blend them together. And it really won't have any affect on the overall course, but I'm going to show you a few different ways. So first we're going to go to Modify, and we're going to go to Bridge. We're going to take a look at bridging the mesh together, just going straight down between segments. Now in order to do this, it's a good idea to look at it from the top and figure out the segment that you want to work on. And in this case, we're going to go from the bottom here to the top of this one. Now as we do this, there are a few things that we need to note. The location of those points and where the arrows are located, and whether or not we need to flip them around. We're going to turn on a preview, and take a look at this. Now, the preview shows a mesh, and as soon as we say OK. We're going to reduce the number of faces to do, but as soon as we say OK, it'll generate the blend between them. So it automatically deletes the two faces and then blends them with curvature continuous geometry. Now this is a great way to actually connect these two together, because it doesn't affect the airflow through them. So you can see here that we're connecting them together, we're adding a bit of structure. But we're not affecting the overall openings to still allow that airflow to come through. Now there's another way that we could do this as well. We could come in and we can bridge other geometry, like, for instance, we can come from here, we can go to the side. And again, looking at the preview, you want to make sure that the points are in the right location. And you can change them by simply selecting a new point. And then you want to make sure that the arrows are in the right location and so that the blend isn't twisting. Once we say OK, again, it'll blend those together. In this situation, we'll add a bit more structure. And again, as we look at it, it's not affecting the airflow at all, we're not obstructing any of the geometry. As we look straight down through it, it's still as open as possible. So at this point in time, it's up to you to decide how you want to blend these together. I'm going to carry on the process by doing a combination of the two, I will likely add blends that go between here for more structure. Especially when we're 3D printing, it'll help us keep the structure a bit stronger, and I'll do that for every intersection. As of these blends right here, they work really well to keep it minimal, especially if you're printing in a certain orientation. But they won't add as much structure. So at this point in time, we're going to stop this video and we're going to let you carry on, finishing out the blends between the mesh. So that way, you can have your own design. You also don't have to stick to this specific mesh, it's completely up to you to play around with it. And if you want to take this as a starting point, and use the Modify Edit form. You can actually come in and manually manipulate the location of these to change the way the mesh works. So for instance, we can take a look at it, and we can move this down. So simply by moving that down, and maybe moving the other ones up, we can get some additional structure out of it as well. So looking at it from the top, we can take this section. And we can move this section up, and maybe we can put them close to the same plane, and then we can blend them together. And that will give us some additional structure as well. So keep in mind, there's a lot of flexibility here, you don't have to stick specifically with what's been done in the video. But it's a good idea for you to play around and see the limitations. And it's always a good idea, especially when you work on this stuff, to save often, so that way you're not losing any work. So at this point in time, I undid all the blends, I'm going to save it. So I have a nice clean starting point if I want to come back and change anything. Then I'm going to go forward with finishing this off, and we'll pick it up in the next video.