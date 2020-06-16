Generative design feature path creation

In this lesson, we're going to create feature paths for our generative design. After completing this lesson, you'll be able to use project to surface. Now that we have the basis for our generative type design, we need to make sure that we can translate what we've done on the top plane into 3D. The way that we're going to do this is we're going to start a new sketch, and we're going to again sketch on the top plane. But this time, we're actually going to be sketching in 3D. Now, by default, every sketch inside Fusion 360 is actually a 3D sketch, but you need to start by selecting a 2D plane. And by default, everything you sketch will be on that plane. In order to get these lines into 3D on the surfaces we've created, we need to project them. So, we're going to go do our sketch drop down, select project/include, and we have several different options here. Project allows us to bring any entities into our 2D plane. Intersect allows us to slice that, anything that's intersecting solid or surface geometry with our plane that we're sketching on. We also can include 3D geometry, which allows us to bring any 3D geometry edges faces into our current 2D sketch. And now, we have project to surface. So, project to surface is what we want to use in this case. And we're going to start by projecting to this top face. We're going to use the Along vector option, and we're going to be using the Y-axis. And then we need to select what curves we want to project. As we look at this design, not every edge is going to be on both surfaces. We're going to alternate them to give us sort of a mesh structure that's going to be a little bit stronger. So, this is allows us to minimize the amount of material we're adding, but still get a pretty good strength ratio out of it. So, I'm going to go ahead and select every other line, but I'm going to do it from both sides. So I'm going to skip a line on this side and then I want to skip a line on this side. So, these edges are going to be the ones that we're going to have on the top. So, we're going to say, "Okay". And now, if we look at this in 3D, those edges are now projected onto the surface. And because the surface is curved, we've now taken a straight lines, and we've made a curved version of it. We're going to repeat the command to project to surface. And this time, the face is going to be the bottom offset surface. We're going to do Along vector again to make sure that we use the Y vector. And then for curves, we're going to select the other curves that we didn't select in the first go. So, this is going to allow us to again keep that grid pattern, but we're going to alternate which surface that the grid is on. So, we'll just go down the line, select all the ones that we omitted from the first selection. And then, if we bring this into focus, we can see that we've got curves on the bottom and curves on the top. If we hide the surfaces, this might make a little bit more sense. It's hard to visualize at this point, but once we start to get geometry on it, it will help to make a little bit more sense. So, we're maintaining that grid, which is essentially, every 20 millimeters on each surface. And we've got the lines underneath that are going to across for us. So at this point, we can hide a sketch 13, and all of this information is contained in sketch 14. So let's go ahead and save to make sure that we always have this point to come back to. I also want to go ahead and rename some of these sketches. So, I'm going to call this Gen Mesh Sketch. And all the rest of them, I don't really need to rename. Again, it's important that you rename the sketches, especially ones that are critical, but you'll notice that I haven't been renaming all the sketches. It's really going to be a personal preference especially, if you are going to pass this file along to somebody else, it will make a lot more sense if the sketches are renamed for them. So, for instance, I can call this Gen Mesh Base because it's the one I created originally on the top plane. And then if I look at these other sketches, this can be Gen Mesh Trim. And this sketch right here, is actually the one that we use to remove material from the wing itself. So, if we want to, we can call this Ibeam Sketch because this is the sketch that I use to actually turn the main structure into Ibeam geometry. And as we go down the line, we've got sketches that are used for the motor mounts, we've got the sketches for the landing gear and so on. So, I'm going to go ahead and call this one Motor Plane, and then I'm going to call this one Motor Mount. And again, this is all personal preference. A lot of people will go along the design process and never rename sketches or features. But again, if you're passing it along, especially if you're just starting out, and you going to have to go back and reference these sketches. It can make a lot of sense for you to name them. Now, at any point in time, if you select an element that belongs to a sketch or a feature, it will automatically highlight that and reference it for you. So, for instance, if I select this sketch, it highlights it inside of my browser. I select this one, it'll highlight it there. If I select an element on the screen, it puts the dashed lines underneath the name of it. So, it helps us understand where the stuff is. Let's go ahead and save the file one more time, so we can move on to our next step.