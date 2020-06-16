Practice exercise 1 solution

This is a video solution for practice, exercise one. The first thing you want to do is upload and open the file, C03-W3-PE-01. With the file open, we're going to go ahead and hide surface one and surface two. We want to expand sketches and edit the boundary sketch. We're going to be creating a grid that's going to be projected onto surfaces. I want to start this grid by drawing lines. Starting from the origin, we're going to draw up to the left, two lines. We're then going to hit escape, select equal constraint, and make these two lines equal length. We're going to hit escape, and then L on the keyboard, to carry on drawing these out to the right as well. Escape one more time, add an equal constraint, and then again, start with lines. Were going to draw two vertically above, and two vertically below. Again, escape, apply an equal constraint, making sure that the two vertical lines below and the two vertical lines above have equal constraints. Once we have several constraints onscreen, we can turn off, show constraints to make it easier to visualize. Again, L on the keyboard. We're going to draw from the intersection point, two lines vertically. Again on the left side, we'll do the same thing, two lines vertically, and two lines vertically below. With these lines, instead of making them equal to each other, we want to make sure that they're equal length of the lines in the center. So, from the equal constraint, we want to make sure that these lines are equal length, and that these lines are equal height as well. Again, L on the keyboard. We're going to draw from the intersection point, and we'll draw it all the way up to the circle. Same thing out to the right hand side, and from the bottom section as well. Once the grid is completely set up, we're going to go ahead and stop the sketch. To project onto our surfaces, we need to start a new sketch on the top plane. We're going to select X to Z, expand the bodies and choose surface one and surface two. From the sketch dropdown, we'll select project include, and project to surface. We're going to be projecting to both faces, the curves will be all the lines inside the circle. So, we'll go around and manually select them, or we could box select them. You want to make sure that you remove the circle, and then you make sure that you have all the lines inside. We're going to project a long vector using the Y axis. Say okay, and now we have our projected grid. We can stop the sketch, we can hide the boundary sketch, and save our file.