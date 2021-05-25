3D surface matrix attractor | vector

University of Michigan
Design Computing: 3D Modeling in Rhinoceros with Python/Rhinoscript
University of Michigan

4.9 (59 ratings)

9.5K Students Enrolled

RR

May 25, 2021

it is really helpful course. perfect pace and perfect teaching by Glenn Wilcox

CS

Sep 19, 2021

A reasonably heavy-duty course, but solid and worthwhile outcomes.

From the lesson

Surfaces as geometry generators

In this final week we will explore the possibilities of NURB surfaces as generative base geometries and complete the course with a tower project.

NURB surfaces - 3D lesson5:28
3D surface matrix5:34
3D surface matrix attractor | scale5:14
3D surface matrix attractor | vector7:22
3D surface matrix attractor | vector: multiple points6:56
3D surface matrix attractor | pinch12:52
rendering color4:46
3D surface matrix example 0122:33
3D surface matrix example 0225:49

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Glenn Wilcox

    Associate Professor in Architecture

