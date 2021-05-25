This video is titled compiling GIF animation. So we're going to work with the code from our last video, so the one that's just producing the rectangles and I'm changing the randomization. The only thing I've changed in here Is I've divided our frame value by 5, which is going to give us a bit more of a progressive change in our randomness that's particularly important if I'm going to do a higher number of frames than 10. So I'm going to show two methods for creating videos. For this, I'm going to show how to use Photoshop to create an mp4 animation which is a fine format and then also how to use an online GIF maker to produce a GIF animation. So both of these we'll use are series of still images. The other thing I've changed in here is my background. So I've made a dark background and since this is just rendering out line work, I've changed the color of that line work to white in my layer, so I'm going to get white lines and a black background. If you want to change your background, you have to go under options here, to under appearance, and colors, you can change your background color to a different color. So you can start to play with color a little bit, we're going to do that more in the next lesson, we're going to introduce object color and the way to change it in the scene. The other thing I need to point out too is if we go back to our code, and let's just render out one of these point matrix. So I render that out, just so I see, sort of frame. This animation is just doing frame captures. So where my geometry is positioned in the frame is the frame that I'm going to get. So you want to make sure that you're framing it correctly, it's not like that. because that would be the animation that I would produce or it's not, sort of cut or overlapped unless that's what you want. So this I'm just sort of balancing it in the middle of the frame. But that's something to keep in mind before you set it to render. Okay, let's run our code. Hit play. I'm going to set a number of frames to help with two 30, so you get a slightly longer animation. And you can see because of that divider, dividing it by five, I get a more progressive change in my randomization of the pattern. The other thing too to notice is that my frame output does not output my grid or this axes. So I don't see that in the animation. I actually turn the grid off here, just because it's kind of obtrusive when I go to a black background. Okay, so there are my frames if I go to my render folder, I can see my frames there. So the first method I'll show is using Photoshop to create an mp4, which is pretty straightforward. So if you have access to Photoshop, you could use this method I think it produces a slightly smoother, animation. But if you don't have that, that's, fine, you can use a GIF maker, it works just as well. So I'm going to, go to Photoshop and what you need to do is go under file, and open, and then find that folder, that has all your files in it. You just need to select the first one. And then down at the bottom here next to open it has a box that says image sequence, you need to check that and then hit Open. And then it's going to ask you what frame rate do you want to bring them in. You can experiment with this a little bit to see how it might change the characteristics of the animation, I generally go with a 12 frames per second, hit OK. And you'll see the first frame of the animation and there, no need to do anything with that. I'll just go into file to export and then render the video. And then you want to make sure you're putting it in the folder that you want here and select the folder, give it a name here. You don't really need to change anything in terms of the settings here. Just hit render, and it renders out the frames to video. And we could take a look at that. So I saved it in the folder here. So just double click on that, and it'll play that video. So it's rather short but that's just so I can show this quickly. So, if I was outputting this, I would probably do a longer line video. Which you'll probably do for the assignment. So to use a GIF maker to do essentially the same thing, there's of course a lot of these, you'll find online one of them GIFMaker.me works just fine. They'll work about the same. So you just need to upload your images. So I can select them all here, hit Open. It'll load them in. Just takes a minute then go to where it says Create GIF Animation. Take some minute, depending on the number of frames that you have. This one's also nice because you could play around with some of the variables here. If you wanted to change the canvas size, the animation speed, how many times it repeats. You can do all that stuff. So then download the GIF. Save it. And I go to that folder. And here's the GIF. So it's playing a little bit slower than it had before and as I said, you can, in that maker or whatever maker you use, you can play around with some of the settings. If you wanted to affect that speed, I think that speed in the mp4 is also affected by the frame rate which I put in also the number of frames which I'm giving it. So those things you can play around with a little bit to get different effect but that should give you enough information to be able to output something. And be able to upload it to the gallery, for this assignment, so have fun.