mid-point function

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Michigan
Design Computing: 3D Modeling in Rhinoceros with Python/Rhinoscript
University of Michigan

4.9 (59 ratings)

 | 

9.5K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.9 (59 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    93.22%
  • 4 stars
    6.77%

RR

May 25, 2021

it is really helpful course. perfect pace and perfect teaching by Glenn Wilcox

CS

Sep 19, 2021

A reasonably heavy-duty course, but solid and worthwhile outcomes.

From the lesson

Expanding possibilities

Building on the material from the previous two weeks we will expand the possibilities and interconnectivity of our geometric systems by introducing higher level elements of Python code.

functions lesson15:31
function organization11:25
mid-point function9:01
pulled point function8:13
pulled point example9:11

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Glenn Wilcox

    Associate Professor in Architecture

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder