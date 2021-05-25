This video is titled transformation scale. Scale is our next transformation, and I'm going to use two different types of closed shapes to show scale. Doesn't necessarily have to be closed, you can scale any shape or object in the scene. We'll take a look at the function first in the help to see what it's asking for. Search scale object. It has four arguments, three of them are required, and one of them optional as we saw with the rotation that producing a copy is optional. It'll work the same way. So it takes an object ID, it needs an origin point for the origin of the scale. Then it's going to need three numbers that are either put between brackets or parentheses. They identify the X, Y, and Z axes scale factors that I can apply to something. For example, if I put in 1, 1, 1, then that's going to be a 100 percent and it's not going to scale the object at all, it's going to be one-to-one. If I put in 0.5, it's going to going to produce an object that's 50 percent smaller than the input object, and 1.5 would be a 150 percent larger. We'll also see that they don't have to be the same three numbers, so I can't do non-uniform scales with this function. Here I'm inputting curve ID, I'm inputting a point that it's going to scale around. I put in three numbers in a set of parentheses that are 0.5, so I'm scaling it down by 50 percent. Then I've put in true because I want to produce a copy of the object. I need a point. If we put one roughly in the middle, select the curve, select the point, and it's going to produce an object that's 50 percent smaller. I run that again. If I move the point outside of that object, let's say over here, and we'll scale this one, that shape, it's going to scale towards that point because it's using that point as its origin. Now I could maybe use a point that's actually generated from the shape itself. So instead of using this input point, let's use a centroid point. I'm just going to turn this off for a second so we'll just take a look at this function called curve area centroid because it does a couple of special things that we haven't seen yet. Actually let me take this off the end. We're just going to start by printing it out. But let's take a look at it in the help. So curve areas centroid. That just takes a curve ID. It's also a very specific type of curve. It's going to be a plane or a curve. It has to sit flat on a plane, which is these do. What does it return? Well, it returns something called a tuple, a point and a vector. I don't know what a tuple yet is. I know a tuple is, but you guys don't know what a tuple is yet, or some of you. Most of you probably don't know what it is. We're going to cover that in lesson 2. We'll get into tuples and lists. But it's essentially returning two things, and it tells me right down here in the description what those two things are, a 3D centroid point and then something called a 3D vector. We don't know what a vector is yet. But the 3D point is listed under a number 0 and the 3D vector's listed under number 1. These are index numbers that identify where that data is held in the tuple. I just want to ask for one of these. I just want to ask for the 3D point. Now, if we just run the code. I'm just selecting the curve and then it's generating the curve area centroid and then it's outputting it and a variable called centroid. I'm just printing that data out. Let's just take a look at that. It's showing me this thing called a tuple, which is holding two items: it's holding a 3D point and then it's holding a 3D vector, just what it talked about in the help. I just want a 3D point, I want this first one. How I tell it to just take the first one is, at the end of the function, where I call the function after the last parenthesis, I'm going to write in brackets that zero. If we go back to my help, that's I'm asking just for that element, just for the 3D point. If I write that after the function, it's just going to return that zero element to the centroid. So just this first one. Now, if we run it again, I can see it's just returning the 3D point, which is X, Y, Z values, that's what it's printing out. If we wanted to plot that out, I could use this AddPoint, could run it again, select that curve, and now it's plotted out, that point. Now we can use the centroid instead of the input point to scale the shape around. As I said, it doesn't have to be a uniform scale. If we kept our x-axis at one, then it should create a squashed and gone here. If I change that from 0.5 to one and it's sort of holding its dimension in the X or it could increase. Let's say if we went to two in the Y and did this for the other shape, it holds my X but then it really starts to stretch it out within the Y. That's the scale object function and how you would use it in a sequence of inputting geometry. We'll look at move and copy next.