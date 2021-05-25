tuples demo

University of Michigan
Design Computing: 3D Modeling in Rhinoceros with Python/Rhinoscript
University of Michigan

4.9 (59 ratings)

9.5K Students Enrolled

  • 5 stars
    93.22%
  • 4 stars
    6.77%

RR

May 25, 2021

it is really helpful course. perfect pace and perfect teaching by Glenn Wilcox

CS

Sep 19, 2021

A reasonably heavy-duty course, but solid and worthwhile outcomes.

From the lesson

The heart of code

This week we dive deeply into the specific elements of Python coding and explore the possibilities of using them to create more complex and variable geometric systems.

tuples lesson6:58
lists lesson11:55
tuples demo9:04
lists demo17:46
points and lists20:20
curves and lists20:38
bone structure: example 0119:33
bone structure: example 02 [optional]20:51
bone structure: example 03 [optional]13:30

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Glenn Wilcox

    Associate Professor in Architecture

