vectors |unitize and scale

The name of this video is Vector Unitize and Scale. Continuing to work with our vector code, I've only just made a few changes to it. We're still adding a line between our two input points, creating a vector from those input points, showing that vector point in the scene, and then I'm adding a line to describe that vector. Again, a vector is a point who is defined by its relationship to the world coordinate center. So I'm drawing a line from the world coordinate center to that point to describe it. We run this, select my TO point, my FROM point, and so now I'm getting that. Not only am I getting the vector point, I'm getting a line which describes the vector in space. Now, let's go back to the code. One of the things that we do with a vector after we've created it, is we do something called the unitize it, so we see VectorUnitize down here. What VectorUnitize does, is just takes a vector and it sets it equal to one unit of measure, whatever unit of measure I happen to be working with in the scene, millimeters, or inches, or feet, it doesn't matter, it's just going to set that vector equal to one unit. I'm going to unitize it and then I'm going to render it out again, and then I'm going to add the line. Select the TO point, FROM point. Now it's created the vector point here. If I click on the line and type in length, we'll see that I'm working in inches, and it's set the length of that vector, its magnitude, to one inch. We'll see that if I move this over, it still has the directionality, the angle of the original vector, it's just scaled its length. Once I know that the vector is one unit, I can then scale it. I can then set it equal to any length that I want. Again, it's overriding. This is creating the vector, saving it in here, and then I'm overriding it. Now if there's any doubt about what constitutes the vector, I could print it out and we'll see what that produces. Here I'm going to scale it and let's see if we could scale it to three units. Again, it's overriding whatever it's outputting from there over the vector that it's inputting. If I select that and type length, I can see it's scaled it to exactly three inches. Again, this is going to work no matter where those two points are, anywhere in space. It allows me to scale that vector very precisely. Then if I create that third point in the scene over here, we could, if we wanted to do another line, and that line is going to be from the point 3 to my new point. I select my TO point, my FROM point, forgot to turn on my point to add TO. Select my TO point, my FROM point to create my vector, and then my point to add that vector too. It's adding that vector to that point 3, and then PointAdd returns a point which I'm saving in a variable called newPoint, and then I'm rendering that point out in rhino space, and I'm drawing a new line from that input point, point 3 to that newPoint, and that's what I have right there. PointADD allows me to add actually any point, it doesn't have to be a vector to be any point in space to another point. Those three steps we'll use over and over again typically when we're working with vectors. We'll create a vector, we'll unitize it, we'll scale it, and then we'll PointADD it to another point. Those are common sequence of using vectors. The only thing that we're going to be doing differently with surfaces, is we're going to look at a different way of creating a vector and that's from pulling the normal from a surface, and we'll get to that soon.