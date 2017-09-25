Creating Objects in Unity | Primitives

Hi. In this video, we're going to be discussing how to add objects to your game in Unity. Now, Unity can accept external 3-D objects made by external 3-D applications. But if you're not up to the task of modeling it in objects, you can just use the primitive objects available to you in Unity. Now, as you can see, I already have Unity open. There are two ways that you can add primitives to your scene. One is going through the hierarchy tab on the left side of the screen. By going to create and going to the 3-D object sub-menu, you can see the primitives are available to you. Another way is by going to the Unity's main menu and selecting the game object menu, and going to the 3D object subset many and seeing the primitives that are available to you once again. So, let's see what we can create: cube, sphere, capsule, cylinder, plane and quad. Let's trying adding a cube to our scene. And there we are. The first thing to take note of is that, a cube has been added to the hierarchy. Now, by selecting the cube, and we know this cube has been selected by the highlight of this now surrounding the cube, we can see that in the inspector, the details of this cube and what we can manipulate. So, we have the Transform which tells us the position, rotation and scale of the object. We have the mesh which controls how the cube appears once it's rendered in your game, and then we have our colliders and our textures and material. So, we can see that object is now in our games scene. And by pressing play, we see how it appears in our games scene as well. Let's try adding another object. This time let's try through the hierarchy. I want to add a plane. So, as you can see, now we have a plane in our scene. And once again, the plane has been added to our hierarchy. And once again, we have our options and details of this particular game object in our inspector. As Unity imports or adds these shapes relatively in the same place every time by default, we can see that the shapes are overlapping. Now, that's the basic way of adding primitives into your scene. There are differences between these primitives. The cube is one unit long so it can be used as a measure for importing other shapes and objects into your game. The plane is 10 units long. But the difference between the cube and the plane, is that it's drawn and orientated on the X and Z plane. Meaning that if I rotate, you won't see it on the other plane. Now, the use of the plane is normally for flows. Whereas the cube can be used for a placeholder for either of testing of collision, for building upon it to create a rough prototype version of a asset you want to import later, or for a cube in itself. It can even be manipulated to become a wall or the floor itself. So, the primitives can be used in a multiple variety of different ways. Another way to add a game object to your scene or even duplicate the object you already have. So, perhaps you've changed the texture, the material, the size or the scale, the rotation of your shape. And you don't want to go through all that again. You just want to duplicate what's already there. Then go into the hierarchy menu, right clicking and clicking on duplicate. We can see that a copy of that shape has now been added to the hierarchy. We can't see at the moment due to the fact that Unity places the shapes in the same position by default. But by moving our square to the side, we can see that the copy is in fact been added to our scene. So, have a go adding different shapes into your scene.