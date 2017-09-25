Importing Assets From Unity and Other Places

In this video, we're going to be looking at assets and how to get them into Unity. We're going to take a look at, first of all, what is an asset? How do we bring it in from the asset store? And if we have an asset that we've created ourself or we find online, how are we going to get it in? So let's start off with what is an asset? Essentially in Unity, any object that you're going to use, any image file, or sound file, or 3D model, is called an asset. In this video, we're going to be looking specifically at 3D models, and how to get them in. So let's start off by going to the asset store and bring one in from there. So, if you click on window up at the top, and go down to the asset store, it's going to open that up. Now, the asset store is a pretty amazing resource. You can get all sorts of things from there. I'd recommend taking a look around, see what you could find. For now, I'm going to direct you to what I found earlier called, simple home stuff. I'm going to enter that into the search bar, and hit enter, and it should be probably be the first thing that comes up. You'll notice that this asset is actually free, so make sure that assets that you're getting, make sure that you understand the price that's attached to it. But a lot of the assets are actually free on there. So that's coming up now. You can see a little preview of what's in there. You can see some of the files you're going to be importing, and you can see the price. So if we click the Import button, then it's going to bring up a little window that actually shows you what is contained in the asset package, and you can kind of select and deselect whatever you want to be imported. And you'll notice that it has a variety of different files. We have some materials, we have some textures, and we also have some FBX models. So, when you're working with 3D models in Unity, you're generally going to want to work with FBX files, that's the best format to use. So I'm going to go ahead and select all to make sure that everything gets imported, and I'm going to click this Import button, which will actually bring it into my Unity project. And we can see that in the Project window, all the files that were in that list are now showing. So we go back over to my scene and, yes, so we've got materials, we've got texture, and we've got these FBX files. We've also got something called a prefab, which is a fairly fundamental thing in Unity. We're not going to get into too much detail on it in this video but there's a lot of really good documentation online, especially when you see its own documentation that explains this in a little bit more detail. But it's probably suffice to know that it is essentially kind of a collection of things. So, we've got in this asset, we've got our 3D model that's already got a texture and materials assigned to it, but it could also have sounds or scripts attached to it as well. So I'm going to go down to the refrigerator asset, and I'm going to now put this into the scene. And this is extremely, extremely simple. What we do is we click on it, drag it into the scene, and that's it. That object is now in the scene and we can do whatever we want to it. There's another way of getting it into the scene as well which is just to drag it into the hierarchy. So if I wanted the microwave in there, I would select that and just drag it down to the hierarchy, and we can now see that that has actually also been brought into the scene. Now, what if I had an asset that I created myself, maybe a piece of audio that I've recorded, or a picture I made in Photoshop, or maybe I found something online? So, I found this 3D model of a rocking chair that I wanted to add to my little scene there with the fridge. So, I found this just by googling it, and you obviously need to be very careful when downloading things to make sure that they are safe, and they aren't going to create problems for your computer. So, also make sure that it is an FBX file that you're downloading. So, I downloaded this one earlier and I've got it over here. So, it came with a number of files. Once again, it's the FBX file that I'm going to concentrate on. And to bring it in, it really is once again, just as simple as clicking it and dragging it into Unity, so I've dragged into my Project folder, and I can see that's all there now. There's the materials, there's some textures, and there is a model. Now, I'm going to import this into the scene just exactly the same way as I did it before, but you're going to notice something a little bit different when I do so. It doesn't look the way that it looked on the website. Why is that? It's because actually, it's very, very, very small. And this is something that's quite common when you find assets that have been found online, or you've created yourself 3D models is that they're going to be too small. The reason for this now is that the scaling in the program that this has been created with, so that might be Maya, or 3D Max, or Blender, or something like that. It might be working with units that are perhaps inches, whereas Unity is using units that are meters. So we're just as this should be one unit big, it could be thinking meters, it could be thinking inches. To fix this, you're going to want to click on the model and there's something here called the scale factor. You're going to want to change that up. So, I'm going to change this to about 30, and I think that should make it look about right. So, if I zoom back out, there we go. And so now, they're kind of scaled roughly at about the same, roughly correctly. That's sort of how big you want your rocking chair in comparison to your refrigerator. And so there we have it. That's what assets are, and that's how you get them into Unity.