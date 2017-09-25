Hi. In this video, we're going to be looking at materials, what they are, how to create them and how to apply them to our GameObjects. Now what is the material? Well, materials are used by the rendering components in order to generate our GameObject measures, so we can see what color the shapes are, what material they are, what texture they are. Now the good thing about materials in Unity is that one material can be used on multiple different GameObjects, and we can see the changes on those GameObject in real time in our inspector. So now that we know what our material is, let's go about creating one. Now as materials are assets, we can create our material by going into the Asset menu. Go into Create and clicking on Material. And you can see, it shows up in our Project panel under the folder, Assets. Another way that we can create a material is by going straight to the Asset folder, right clicking, go into Create and clicking on Material. So now that we all have a material, let's go about out naming it. As I want to color in my cube, I want to call it to CubeColor. Right, so when we click on our material, we can see that the properties of material appear in the inspector. Right now, we have a default material with all the settings set to default. So right now, our color of our material is white. The shader is on standard; rendering mode, opaque. And as you can see, there's other settings that we can manipulate here, but I'm just going to leave it as a default for now. So what we want to do is change the color of our material. To change the color, we click on the color box and select our range. We can either set our color down here using the RGB, red, green and blue bar and also the alpha, which is the transparency of our shape, or we can drag and click the color we want using this cologram here. So I want a red shade, so I'm going in drag to the top right color and get a nice red color. Once that's done, I'll exit the box, and you can see that now, our material is red. And the icon has changed to reflect this. So now that we've got our material setup, we have named it, and we have set the color. Now, we can apply it to our shape. To apply, we can simply drag it onto our Scene View and drag it onto our shape. There we are. Another way we can do it is by dragging onto the name of our GameObject in a scene. So I have two shapes on our scene right now, a cube and a plane. So I'm going to try and put the color on our plane. There. Now we have successfully colored our shapes in our Scene View. Now a material defines how we see our shape. This includes how the shader works on our shape as well, and the color and the texture. Shaders are scripts that define how every pixel on the surface of our shape is rendered. So we're going to leave it as a standard shader for now. So now that we know how to make a material in Unity, how about you give it a try and see how you get on.