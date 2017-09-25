Navigating in Unity

University of London
3D Models for Virtual Reality
University of London

4.6 (364 ratings)

39K Students Enrolled

Course 2 of 5 in the Virtual Reality Specialization

Reviews

NY

Jul 8, 2020

It really couldn't have been better. Everything was right up to the mark; right from theoretical knowledge to practical hands-on lectures. It was just a perfect experience.

LA

Mar 18, 2019

Loving learning about VR and space design in this coarse; so much to learn, but the content isn't overwhelming - you're given resources to continue learning its great!

From the lesson

3D Graphics

This week you will begin developing 3D Virtual Reality Environments. We will cover the basics of 3D graphics, including a number of 3D engines and development environments that you can use. We will particularly focus on the Unity3D engine.

3D Space3:33
Unity User Interface6:14
Navigating in Unity4:55
Objects and Meshes2:32
Creating Objects in Unity | Primitives5:48
Creating 3D Assets2:22
The Asset Store8:54
Importing Assets From Unity and Other Places6:17

Taught By

  Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

    Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

    Senior Lecturer, Department of Computing

