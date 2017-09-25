Textures in Unity

University of London
3D Models for Virtual Reality
University of London

4.6 (364 ratings)

 | 

39K Students Enrolled

Course 2 of 5 in the Virtual Reality Specialization

Reviews

NY

Jul 8, 2020

It really couldn't have been better. Everything was right up to the mark; right from theoretical knowledge to practical hands-on lectures. It was just a perfect experience.

LA

Mar 18, 2019

Loving learning about VR and space design in this coarse; so much to learn, but the content isn't overwhelming - you're given resources to continue learning its great!

From the lesson

VR Graphics

In this module you will carry on learning about 3D graphics, including how to use transforms to lay out a 3D scene and how to use materials to give your objects a distinctive appearance. You will also submit the first draft of your project.

Introduction to Materials1:10
Lights in VR2:20
Lights in Unity4:28
Materials2:25
Materials in Unity4:57
Textures2:57
Textures in Unity4:52

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

    Senior Lecturer, Department of Computing

