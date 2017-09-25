Unity Examples

In the last video, I talked about some of the resources that are available for you to help learn Unity and I said that really there is tutorials, there's documentation, there's the community forums, but another valuable resource is examples. Now, Unity makes available a whole load of example projects that you can download, you can look through, and you can make use of bits of in your own projects. So you're completely free to use them. It's a really incredibly valuable resource. And looking at detail, some of these examples is very useful. I'm going to start with the standard assets. These are the defaults that come with Unity. They're not really designed for VR, but you can still learn a lot from them because they are, after, all 3D games. So I'm going to choose, going to have a look at the CharacterThirdPerson scene and let's have a quick play of that scene. So you've got this little guy and he's running around this environment. Oops, and he falls over. So it's quite a simple game environment. Though graphics aren't anything much but it shows a load of stuff and I'll take you through what's actually in there, inside the hierarchy. The main thing you've got is this static geometry and that is all of the environment here. So you've got this model is a big game object with its own mesh and it's just a big mesh that was created in another program, and you've got a fairly standard simple shader. If we zoom in here, it's a standard shader to set up to support specular reflections and it's just white color. There's a very plain white texture on it. You've also got a character, Ethan, who again has a very plain material on it so this portrait really isn't about showing off materials, but it gives you an idea of what's out there. And you see it's got all the stuff we'd expect. It's got cameras, a free-looking camera and then the camera will follow. The camera pivot here is pointing at the character and it will follow the character around. And you've got some lights, directional lights, a couple of directional lights basically in different directions just to ensure that it's all nicely lit from all directions. Everything looks good. And then we've got this dynamic geometry, that just means it moves around and they're just a box of boxes, they're cubes, very simple have been put in there. So it's quite valuable to take a look at some of these example projects and they're fully described in the Unity tutorial, so you can find out exactly how they're made. So that was an example of a generic Unity sample just showing people how to make a game but Unity's also released a set of VR-specific samples. And you should really look through all of these and they're linked to the VR tutorials so you can be guided through how they're created. So they contain a whole bunch of scenes. I'm going to look at Shooter180 first. And as you can see, it's actually quite a simple scene and let's look at it in play mode. We can really play it for you here because you need a head-mounted display but you can see there's this kind of nice little gallery area, backgrounds. You've got an arm, you've got a gun, and during the game, you'll actually have stuff appearing in front of you that gets shot. So let's have a look at what's actually in there. If we get to the hierarchy, there's not much there. You can create quite a nice game without having that much stuff. The main thing is the background really, which is this big mesh or these two big meshes which form the background. Again, they're probably imported and they have a nice standard material on them. Then you've got a weapon. And you can see there's a bit more here. There's an audio source, so that's probably the weapon shooting. And inside there, there's a mesh renderer. And this time, we've got the texture. It's actually still pretty simple texture. It's only got a couple of colors in, but it's using some more complicated UV mapping so that those textures are mapped to the gun. And then as well as some user interface elements and a camera. This is your standard camera, which will be turned into your VR camera. There will be a bunch of targets that you shoot and those actually don't start off built into the game. They're what's called a prefab so that there's something that is a preexisting bit of geometry. So it's again, it's a mesh. It's got an audio source for when it explodes and it's got a texture which looks like that. Again, quite a simple texture, but it doesn't start off in the scene. I mean if I drag it into the scene, that's what it would look like but actually it spawned later, so it's added during the game. That's something we haven't really covered but if you're interested in doing that look up spawning in the Unity documentation. I'm going to have a quick look at one other example, which is the maze, which is quite a nice example. Okay, let's zoom out. Let's look at it and game mode first. This is quite a distinctive one from VR because it's not full-size. So when talking about scale, we want things to look a natural size, but sometimes actually, having stuff that's really small and you're looking into can also be quite satisfying in VR. So when we say make sure the scale is right, it doesn't necessarily mean the scale has to be life-size. It could be a lot smaller. So we've got what's this game composed of, we've got the maze itself, which is, again consists of a bunch of fairly standard war geometry with actually pretty standard shaders but as you see, it looks pretty nice and this is because we've got real-time global illumination enabled too. So under the lighting menu, real-time global illumination, I did that quite quickly, window lighting settings, real-time global illumination and that's what gets this nice lovely soft lighting effect. So it looks really nice even though it's not really going to any particular materials on. I also want to show you this gun turret. This is slightly more complex geometry. Again, it's got a texture but not even that complex a texture really but it's a compound object. Let's look at that in more detail. So we've got a turret base, gun rotator arm, and chassis, so this object contains a whole bunch of individual bits of geometry that are linked together. And the fact that they have a bunch of geometry linked together allows you to animate them separately. And it contains a turret animation, so it's got to animated controller that controls how it moves around. So it moves around and shoots things, and it's got all that stuff, so it makes noises so there's an audio source on there as well. So there's lots of good stuff. And then there's a general audio component here and so they just created an empty game object and added some music to it. So that's a nice way of adding background music. So you can have different audio sources in your scene. Some of which represent sort of objects, which are somewhere in space and some of them represent general backgrounds, non-diegetic sounds like music and that can go in a separate game object. So this is a very nice scene. It contains geometry. It contains animated objects, it contains audio. It's got nice lighting. It's got an interesting approach to scale in VR. There's a lot you can learn from it and, as I said, these example scenes are really valuable resource particularly if you go through them together with the tutorials available on the Unity website. They're a key part to helping you learn more about Unity and get better at creating virtual reality.