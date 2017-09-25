Unity User Interface

In this video, we're going to be going over the user interface for Unity. We're going to be looking at what the basic windows are that make up the interface and what you can do with them as well as looking at layouts and finally looking at how you can customize them to your own liking. So this is the Unity interface in its default configuration. It's made up of a number of windows, which we're going to go over now, and we'll explain what they do. We'll start with the Scene view. Now this shows you what's actually in the current scene that you're working in, and it gives you a 3D view of what's going on. Now there's not much actually going on at the moment because this is a brand new scene, but there are one or two objects. So if we click on them, we can actually see that we have a light over here and we have a camera over here. The window to your left over here is called the Hierarchy, and it shows you a list of all the objects that are in your scene. And so you can see I have the lights selected over here, and up here in the Hierarchy it's also highlighted. If I click on the camera, then that will get selected. Now, when we do that, something else happens as well. You'll notice that this pane over here, the Inspector, is also changing. Now the Inspector shows you the individual properties of the object that you have selected, and it's a very, very, very important part of the interface. So if I select the camera, you'll see that all the properties of the camera are actually listed here. Now I'm not going to go into what all the properties do because that will be covered elsewhere, but just to be aware that when you want to change the properties, for instance, the strength of the light, you can do that here. And when you want to change something else, on the camera perhaps, you can do that here. When you have an object selected, these properties are exposed in the inspector for the object you have selected. The next window is called the Game window, and this shows you whatever your camera is seeing. Now once again, there's not going to be much at the moment because we don't have anything in this scene, but just to be aware that what the camera is showing will show up in the Game window here. So you can see that when I have the camera selected, there's a preview and we can see that that is being mirrored here. Now down over here, we have the project window, and this shows all the objects that could potentially be in your scene. So if I open up the folder in here, you'll see that there's a demo scene which I'm going to open up now, and you can see that this has a number of objects already in it. So we can see that the Hierarchy has completely changed, and all the objects that are now showing up in our Scene view are showing up there too. So when I select the trash can, the trash can highlights in the Hierarchy. Now, the trash can will be in here as well. So there we can see there's a trash can there. If we wanted to add a new one, we can just drop it into the scene, but that will get covered later. But just so you're aware, all the potential objects are in the project view, the objects that are currently in the scene are showing in the Hierarchy, and when you have something selected, it will show up in the Inspector. There's also a number of options up here at the top. And if you're on Windows, it might look a little bit different, but it's going to have the same options. So you can save scenes and load scenes, you can add objects. I wanted to bring your attention to this one, the Window menu which gives you access to all of these. So you'll see the Inspector is in here, you can see that the project folders, and so you can you enable them from here as well. There's one that I wanted to bring your attention to, which is the console, which is where if there is any errors in your program, that's where they're going to show up. You can also log things there. Now, when I started the video, I told you that this was the default configuration. You can also have Unity in other configurations. So up here in the top-right corner, there is a set of layouts that you can select. The one that I personally use is called two by three. A lot of the tutorials I've seen online for Unity actually use variants of this layout. So, when we select that, you can see that it's all moved around. It's the same tabs, the same windows, they've just changed positions. So now we can see the scene view and the game view at the same time, which can be quite useful. We can also see more information of what's in the Hierarchy and the project because there's just a bit more space. The project view gets a little bit cramped like this, I find. If you click the little button up to the top right here, you can change it to a one-column layout. And then it just shows them in a similar manner to the Hierarchy, and that can just be easier to look at. Now, if you don't like exactly like this, you can also change it. So when I use the two-by-three layout, I change it a little bit in that I move the hierarchy. So if you click on the tab, you pull it down here, and there we go. It locks in, and I find this a much easier way to work. You can also have these windows as floating. So if you crank them out, you can then have them as floating windows, or you can snap them back in where you want them. So there's a lot of flexibility that you can just kind of play around with and find something that's comfortable for you. There's also the play and pause buttons here. Now there's no interaction in the scene, so when I click it, nothing is really going to be happening. But if there was some script running that enabled some interaction or some animation, you would actually see that happening in the game view here when it's running. So we've covered what the basic windows do, we've looked at layout, and we've also shown you how to customize the layout. I suggest that you have a bit of a play around and find something that you like.