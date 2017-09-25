Why Use A-Frame?

In this video, we're going to be looking at A-Frame, which is for developing VR experiences in the web. We are going to take a look at what it is, why I might want to use it, and some of those relative strengths and weaknesses of the platform. So, what is it? Essentially, A-Frame is a framework for developing WebVR experiences. So, it makes a lot of the kind of nitty-gritty stuff of developing WebVR a little bit simpler. So, I've got up here on my screen, the aframe.io website, which I highly recommend that you take a look at. It has all the documentation for developing experiences, as well as some really good examples. So, I'm going to click on the first example. We're going to take a look at this. So, we've got their Hello World experience up here. It's very basic, it's just a scene with a couple of objects in it and you can kind of look around in it. Now, what's impressive about this is that if I had a VR headset like Oculus Rift or an HTC Vive hooked up right now, without installing any additional software, I would be able to go straight into that experience and be able to look around and interact with some of the more interactive demos. So, this also works on a phone, so I've actually got my iPhone apps here, and you can see I'm able to look around, and I could connect this up to a Google Cardboard headset and that would work for you. And there's nothing installed on there, I've just literally gone to exactly the same link here as I've got up in the browser. Now, one of the great things about A-Frame is how simple it is to create the experiences. Now, it's pretty basic what we've got up here in the screen, but if I go over to the next tab, I'm going to show you the source code for this. It is very, very small. It is literally just these lines of code here, setting up the scene, just assigning objects in the scene, and then this line over here, which is just importing the A-Frame javascript. Extremely, extremely simple, very quick to create. It has a little Visual Inspector as well so that you can kind of work in a slightly more visual way if that's how you prefer to work. Now, some of the things that are maybe not so strong with the platform is that it's very new. And so the standards are still being finalized for it and these things are subject to change. You also might not be able to do some of the more kind of advanced things that you could probably do in something a bit more powerful like Unity or Unreal. But with those, you always need to get your user to kind of install a program or things like this, whereas here, all you do is you grab the link, copy it, email it to them or send to them via text message or something, and it'll take them straight into the experience. And I think that that's very, very powerful. So, I'd advise that you take a look, go into the website, have a bit of a poke around, and see what you find.