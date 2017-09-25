Working on Your Project

[MUSIC] So now it's time to submit your first attempt at the project. And just to remind you what it is, you should submit a Unity project with a scene that can be viewed in VR that represents a real or imaginary environment. It doesn't have to be realistic. It can be a fancy or abstract environment. So that's what we're asking you to do, a VR place. And there are a number of requirements. First off, you have to give a description. And that should give instructions, so that your player, whoever's marking it can see what you're supposed to do. And you need to put any restrictions, so if your scene requires an HTC Vive but your marker only has a cardboard, they know to skip your particular project. Though I'd encourage you to try something that works on most platforms. The scene should contain several 3D objects. So this is what it should actually have, and they should be arranged with transforms to form a scene. So that's the basic requirement you have to do this week, is just have a bunch of objects that you could have made yourself, you made from primitives, but they could come from the asset store as well. And you need to lay them out to form a scene, and you should turn on VR. And the important thing is this is a peer marked exercise. So as well as submitting work, you need to be marking other student's work. And these are the criteria you'll be marking on. And most of these criteria, you'll be giving a yes or no answer. So did they include a brief description, yes or no? Did it have all the instructions you need? You might not need any instructions, so as long as it's clear enough they don't have to give massive instructions. But as long as you've understood what you're supposed to do. And in particular, were there any restrictions on hardware needed to run the scene? And before you mark anything, check that you've got the right hardware. Then you need to check if the scene contains several 3D objects. Those objects should be arranged to form a scene. And the scene should be viewable in VR. Okay, this is a version of the scene I showed you last week. A simpler version that meets the criteria for this week. So this is the kind of thing I'd expect you to do this week. Let's start marking it. Does it contain 3D objects? Yes, it contains several 3D objects. There's certainly more than one. If your scene only had one 3D object, you'd get one mark but there are several so this gets two marks. Are they arranged to form a scene? Yes, they're arranged to form a scene. They're laid out as you might expect furniture in a room to be. So you can say that, and note I've both transformed and rotated these objects. So I've used transforms, rotations, and scales as appropriate. Most of the furniture I got from the asset store and it was already scaled. But if you look, I actually scaled up the tv a bit because this is a hip VR studio, they'd have a really big TV. So this is kind of what I would expect. And is it viewable in VR? You can obviously test that but also you can go to Project Settings > Player, and see is Virtual Reality Support turned on? There it is, it's here. And as you can see, it's turned on. And I've got a Cardboard SDK. You could add another SDK. If you haven't got the right SDK on your machine, or the SDK isn't the right one for your device. You can change that and you should be able to view it even though you're using a different device from the person who originally did the scene. So this scene fulfils the three criteria, as I designed it to. You could give some marks if it's obvious I hadn't used rotation. You could give some marks if there was only one object. But I've done all of the things so hopefully you would give me all the marks for this scene. I also want you to notice that this is not a massively complicated scene. Though it's got quite a few objects, you don't even need quite as many objects as this in the scene. I only say more than one, really. So I've kind of slightly overdone what I'm asking for here. I just want to quickly go through, as you're thinking about making the scene, what I've done. So all of these furniture bits are imported straight from the asset store, and all I've done is I've kind of grabbed them, used transforms to move them to the places I want. Let's move it a bit forward, and rotation to position then. That's a bit nicer for talking, not everyone's looking at the TV now. Come on, I want to talk to my friends on the coach, yeah. So I could position it slightly differently. I've also given an example down this side of an object which I've created myself, and it is a ping pong table. You can't really tell it's a ping pong table yet because there's no textures. But it's got a top and a base, it's just two cubes. So making furniture out of cubes is fine. And obviously, don't forget that the walls are objects too. So I've made these walls, again, out of cubes. The walls and the floor are all stretched-out cubes and I've used scaling to get them the right size. So that's a quick way to get the environment. And just, fairly rapidly, let's just change to play mode just so you can see what it looks like. Yeah, so this is kind of what it looks like here, I'll look around a bit. You can see all the lighting's working, but it's looking pretty plain because apart from the furniture, everything's just white. In the next few weeks I'd want you to look at sort of texturing materials to make it look more interesting. But all in all this is the kind of thing I'm expecting of you in the project. And even if it's a little bit simpler than that, that's still absolutely fine. [MUSIC]