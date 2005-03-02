02-03-05 Frame Case and Enclosure

What are the frame case and enclosure elements? How are they different and what are the roles each play in 3D printer hardware? We've talked about most of the elements of the mechanical system that move, but what about the parts whose primary functional purpose are not to move? In other contexts, the terms frame case and enclosure might be viewed as more similar to each other than how we use them in this context. We will separate each of these components of the mechanical system in terms of their role and the territory they govern. While a great deal of the complexity of the 3D printer mechanism can be found in the territory of the motion mechanical system, there are shells beyond it as well. So let's talk about those. Which comes first, the egg or the shell? 3D printers, even ones that use an open design, they exposes many of the elements. The outside world have a number of shells that are an important part of how they function. Moving from the inside to the out, you have the frame, the primary structure that provides the armature for the other elements within the printer. Attached to the frame on the inside, you have the electronics housings, various functional coverings to protect electronic and mechanical distribution solutions, such as wires and belts and rods and pulleys and attached to the frame on the outside. You have more casings and enclosures both functional, and aesthetic. They protect the machine as a whole and provide a visual identity to the machine model and then the layer of shale beyond that is an enclosure that entirely surrounds machine, and separates it from its environment. Both to protect from outside interference and potentially to block internal processes from reaching the humans gathered around the machine, and looking at it. From a purely abstract level, there are more divisions and types of enclosures and baffles involved with many machine designs. But let's focus our attention to diving in further to talk about these three critical ways to address the outer shells. Frame, case and enclosure. Frame, the frame is a structure upon which all the components are mounted. The frame plays a key role within the motion mechanical subsystem, because it constrains the scale and position options and provides the firm anchoring. They allow the motion mechanical subsystem to do its work. It also extends beyond the motion mechanical subsystem and serves other purposes that are not involved in the mechanical system at all, including mounting and including the electronics and power distribution and elements involved in the extrusion system including routing in the filament feedstock. So it makes everything else possible. It provides a functional anchoring roll to the mechanical system. It offers a place to mount and route all of the other components and subcomponents for all three systems, and it is an area that in some designs can be expanded, and extended in order to redefine the size, and behavior of the machine as a whole. Case, winding to another shell beyond the frame, we have the case. We fold into this element both the inside coverings and housings elements that conceal and protect functional elements, cabling and electronics that shouldn't be exposed as well as the outside coverings and casing elements that protect delicate elements in the outside of the machine frame and protect the machine itself. And the case also plays a role for machines that are in closed or partially enclosed to help to contain heat and dry conditions, and to baffled and other outside interferences that might cause issues while printing. It is worth mentioning that the design of the case plays a significant cosmetic role as well indicating the machine model, brand identity of the developer as well as indicating how to use the machine, where to place it and possibly how much you spent on the machine. Some critical functional roles include keeping the machine square, so that all elements that should be parallel or at right angles to each other maintain those relationships. It's very important for Cartesian machine design. The case also protects components that might be exposed to dust, debris or drafts on the inside and might be knocked out of alignment are damaged by an operator reaching in from the outside the machine. By nature, every case design establishes how to fight drafts and maintain temperature control even if there isn't much of a case there at all. Consider the options for the chamber as being these three. He did, i.e., active temperature management open where there isn't much between the moving elements in the world around and closed farther might not be a sealed and temperature managed chamber. But just by closing up the body of the machine, many of the drafts and humidity risks are reduced. In any given machine, you might encounter in the field. You'll notice modifications, such as tool holders, mounting brackets, indicators and similar as well as labels that range from naming the machine like an office pet to indicating network IDs, recent service and maintenance state or currently installed nozzles, cores or materials. Enclosure and the final shell extends beyond the machine itself. 3D printer enclosures are meant to surround and protect the entire machine, and its functional elements. Typically as a measure, either to protect the machine from drafts and reduce the amount of heat and power to keep the printing area warm, to isolate the printing process and, or fumes or particles from those in the area around the printer or both. These play a cosmetic role, as well. Either to extend the brand identity of the machine designer or emphasize a new characteristic, or context such as an academic maker space within a major university that puts their school colors right on the machine. While many of them have only the barest trappings of the mechanical elements like doors and mounting days and easy ways to seat the machine within the enclosure, some of them also have active elements, such as HEPA filters and fans designed. Either to help regulate the temperature within the machine or filter out the dust and particles produced by machine during operation. To learn more, there are a number of excellent online resellers who specialize in large catalogs of third party parts and accessories. You might want to look at to learn more there. There you will not only see options for the official extensions of the various products, but you'll see a range of specialized accessories and modifications that can help you tune to machine to suit a specific purpose or process the particularly tricky material. We have shared links to a number of these resources online in the materials with this course.