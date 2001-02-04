04-02-03 CURA Operation Basics

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
3D Printing Hardware
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.1 (84 ratings)

 | 

13K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.1 (84 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    54.76%
  • 4 stars
    21.42%
  • 3 stars
    11.90%
  • 2 stars
    5.95%
  • 1 star
    5.95%

F

May 19, 2020

The course is very informing and well thought but I think all 3d printing course should be renew each year because of the advancement on the area.

GG

Jun 21, 2020

this is an excellent course. everything was perfectly scheduled and it is very useful.

From the lesson

Module 4: Preparing Designs and Jobs for Desktop 3D Printing & Printing Services

04-02-01Finding Digital Models16:06
04-02-02 Prepping Digital Models11:46
04-02-03 CURA Operation Basics25:04
04-02-04 CURA Slicer Basics15:51

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Matthew Griffin

    Director of Community, Ultimaker North America

  • Placeholder

    Alex Larson

    Engineering and Manufacturing Teacher

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder