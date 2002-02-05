05-02-02 The Setup

This course will provide an in-depth exploration of desktop 3D printing hardware. It will examine the history of desktop 3D printing and demonstrate how 3D printers are made and how they work. This course will also provide step-by-step instructions for how to use and repair a 3D printer. It will also explore the different types of materials that can be 3D printed and will demonstrate how you can create various objects using these tools and materials. Learners who complete this course will be able to successfully operate, repair, and upgrade a 3D printer. In addition, learners who enroll in the course certificate will be able to purchase a desktop 3D printer at a discounted price (provided by Ultimaker). If you enjoy this business course and are interested in an MBA, consider applying to the iMBA, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price offered by the University of Illinois. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu.