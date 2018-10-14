3D Printing Use Cases

[MUSIC] So in this video, we are speaking to Gerard Garcia, who works at Ultimaker, and who has some work experience at Shapewood as well. So he does a reasearch on the major use cases for 3D printing at the desktop level. One of the interesting insights that I have learned from him is that 3D printing at the desktop level is being used in big way by businesses as well. Over 40% to 50% of the use cases that he's look at are coming from businesses which was surprising. Another perspective that he'll share with us is the spread of applications, where 3D printing is being used predominantly from the desktop printers as well. >> I'm Jerry Garcia. I lived in Barcelona, now I live in the Netherlands. And around 3 years ago I started to get really interested and passionate about the 3D printing, because of my background in engineering. I worked at for a while, and right now I'm helping the Ultimaker Team just to make better printers. First we should start with how 3D printing is being used? And there's really two big groups, we could call it rapid prototyping and rapid manufacturing. On the rapid prototyping there's two slightly different path that people use as reprinting. First, of all is constant models. So basically in the design phase, it's getting the yes for a design, so getting an approval. And what you want to do there is basically communicate your design. Usually, you have a model and you post-process it, you paint it, you make it look nice, so it can communicate a lot to either customers, stakeholders, or your boss. Then what you have also are functional prototypes. So those are prototypes that have a purpose. And usually, they are used to avoid mistakes before going into production. And the most common ways to use them as function, and fit testing, ergonomics and field evaluation, and also manufacturability verification. So sometimes before going to manufacturing, you have to check that that design is actually manufacturable. So you prototype in 3D printing, later on producing with traditional manufacturing tools. Then there's a big chunk of the market as well that uses it for lessons. So basically finding a way to involve students in science technology, engineering and maths. That's mainly for primary and high school. When we look at universities, they use it more as companies use it. So for functional prototyping. Then we have the manufacturing environment and we can manufacture tools, jigs and fixtures. That basically manufacturing aids that help the assembly process, and handy testing to basically be repeatable and more efficient. And then we have the main purpose of 3D printing where you can Just cost to make and used parts. So very complex geometries. Parts that have to be tailor made for example for a patient, or just a one off project. And there's even some start ups and small companies that are starting to use it for a batch production. There's no significant difference when it comes to size of the model. Right now, desktop 3D printers can already start printing with varied technical materials. But when it comes to big bars models of course, SOS machines have a bigger build platform usually. However you could always think that they are not so fast. because you can always build a big object out of parts that are printed in smaller printers, and those printers are going to be faster than one big print. Then of course we [INAUDIBLE] grew it together, but of course it depends [INAUDIBLE]. So it's really you have to make a case study for each user basically. Diving is there to stay what we see is that internal manufacturing. So, tools, jigs, and pictures as the industry starts to note is the benefit of using those. And how much it to use them now. We expect a lot of growth in that sector. Mainly in the industry on the professional side of things, we believe that there are four clear groups. Those are engineering, product design, manufacturing, and research. And then there are some more niche industries like could be aerospace, architecture, fashion, or medical. For those, engineering and research you could either, they use 3D printing in a rather similar way. There's a lot of functional prototyping, for example, for field testing and ergonomics or just simply fit testing. You build a part and you want to see how that part can assemble In the whole product that you are building. A lot of tools are being built for engineering in the R&D department and also in research. Tools [INAUDIBLE] to hold electronics in place, and to test [INAUDIBLE] in a repeatable manner. Or there's also a new concept that's called open source lab equipment, and 3D printing supports that very well, because of flexibility and the cheap cost of FDM 3D printing. There's even some industries and some companies that are using less of FDM 3D printers, and their main material, the cheapest one, PLA, to make final parts of steel. So they to make lost PLA casting. Then we can move to manufacturing. And in manufacturing they have a great advantage in the manufacturing floor. So in the core production process by using tools, jigs and fixtures that are 3D printed. They can save huge amounts of money, and huge amounts of time because a traditional methods would take maybe two to three weeks. You need to get the quote. You need to order the part. The part is milled Basically, it's made out of mantle, it occupies a space, it's very heavy. With 3D printing, you can just have the part custom made. If it doesn't work, you can make an alteration. If your part changes, you can just iterate the CAD design. You don't have to keep stock, you have all your files in your digital computer It just makes the process so much faster, and so much efficient. You can create new business like, let's say custom ear plugs. You have a scan of your ear you basically have a one-off product that you made, tailor made for each person. That's something that was not possible before. You can also decentralize manufacturing. You can build at home, or you can build it in a lab. But the company can just the files the user builds it themselves. Then there's a little of potential as well in the medical sector. For example these are the same readings from a computer screen, and from data of a CT scan or MRI scan industry. When having a physical model. So we found that there are quite a lot of surgeons. And since they started to 3D print the organs or bones of patients, their techniques and the surgery blooding really dramatically, technically change. So now instead they can cut open a lens and the recovery time of the patients is way higher. They have to use less surgical room time. So basically we translate in savings of money. It also translate in adding quality of life for the patient. It's just a truly game changer. Similarly with prosthetics. Now they are much cheaper and can be tailor-made exactly for your volume, and device innovation. The medical industry can use rapid prototyping as any other industry. They also need tools and rapid prototyping enables them to just get to market faster. To just increase the speed of research breakthroughs as well In any field basically. Well I truly believe that taking this course will enable to either get to know how to implement 3D printing in your company. So your company just takes advantage of the new technologies. It I truly believe that 3D printing can be used in any company. Either for promotioning in the marketing sign, for just prototyping, getting to market faster in product development, to helping with assembly and manufacturing. But it is also a way to just unleash the creativity in you. So being able to know how to use CAD modeling and just have an idea.. Next day you go to make your piece in the fab lab, you get access to the 3-D printer. You just put your file in there and then overnight you have a print, you have a new model, you have something physical that you've created. I think that's basically empowering people to just make the world a better place. The reason why that is is probably because companies have so much to win out of just getting a 3D printer. And spending 2,000 or 3,000 Euros for a 3D printer is not that much of a big deal for a company. Otherwise at home or a person that likes do it yourself stuff, you still need to have a technical background. You need You know CAD modeling skills, you need to be creative, a lot of hours and understand how material interacts with the printer. It's not yet just plug and play, so since there are not a lot of courses like yours, it's very difficult to embrace 3D printing, at this point. I think for the industry, the industry will continue to benefit from all the 3D printing possibilities. Probably the industry is looking forward to just bringing unused parts of metal and really good materials,. And at the part I am most excited about is as you mentioned the entrepreneurs, cause you are just enabling people that have good ideas to just make them come true. And make their, from their passion, they can make their own business. So, so that's really something.. Is with changing lives with people and through Kickstarter, and through Corsera all these kind of projects I think they are great. And then on the home side I think it's more difficult. But as soon as there's someone that reels that cat somewhere that just can't be learned by anyone. So basically when my mom can start to cat model then that's when the disruption's going to happen.