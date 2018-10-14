A Market of a Few

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
3D Printing Applications
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.6 (619 ratings)

 | 

22K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.6 (619 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    70.75%
  • 4 stars
    21.32%
  • 3 stars
    5.33%
  • 2 stars
    1.13%
  • 1 star
    1.45%

LK

Dec 8, 2021

Prof. Vishal has rea;;y put a Course content which is wonderful and exhaustive covering all details in length and breadth . Really appreciate the effort.

SS

Oct 14, 2018

Awesome course for anyone in industry who wants to get introduced to the applications of 3D printing and get an introduction to design thinking.

From the lesson

Module 2: 3D Printing – On-Demand Manufacturing

A Market of One – 3D Hubs6:04
A Market of a Few4:08
On Demand and Local – TechShop10:51
Learning by Making and Making for Fun at the Fab Lab8:58
For Businesses and Entrepreneurs8:31
Careers in 3D Printing5:47

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Vishal Sachdev

    Clinical Assistant Professor , Director, Illinois MakerLab

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder