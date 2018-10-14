A Step Up with Bionic Hands

[MUSIC] So in this video, we will look at another prosthetic hand project, but with some enhancements, and it's called a bionic hand. But again, low cost, and much lower compared to what you would have to pay for a traditionally manufactured bionic hand. So this one has motors embedded in it and can actually respond to signals from your muscles, and this is the Exiii Project by a student in Japan. It started out as a student project, but now he's trying to set up commercial operation, it's an open-source project. So we'll hear from the Exiii Project right now and see another example of how 3D printing provides low-cost and customized solutions for individuals. >> I'm Genta Kondo. I'm from Tokyo, Japan and I'm making this robotic hand called Hackberry in a team called Exiii. This is 3D printed open source hand. So since we use 3D printer, it only took less than $1,000 to make one unit. And since it's open source, everybody around the world, including you, can access to our data and just replicate this. Bionic hand is, in other words, it's a motorized prosthetic hand. So it has three motors lIke this, this. And patients, amputees who have lost their hand can control it with the sensors. Originally, I studied bionic hand in college as a software engineer, but back then, making hardware was really expensive. But these five years, 3D printer came out and it became easy to prototype hardware, so I started three years ago to start building my original bionic hand. Since the conventional hand has to go through the mass production process, the initial cost was really expensive, so each unit, it costed more than $15,000, or even more. This hand, while it's still a prototype, the material costs for this model was less than $1000. It's not only me, at the same time, a guy in the US and another guy in the UK started developing 3D printed bionic hand just like us. We haven't sold it yet. We are all in prototyping, developing phase still. But good thing is we are open. Most of us have open source and we're sharing lots of tips together. Well if you want to involve in our project, please access to exiii-hackberry.com. If you search hackberry, you'll find it in one of the top three so, and there's a link to GitHub so that you can download data. We also have a forum to discuss about it, and we respond pretty quickly, so yeah. I really want to make this personal item, and make hardware as easy as cooking a meal so that actual user can just download it, customize it, and print it all by him or herself. So that's our future vision. [MUSIC]