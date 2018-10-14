A View from the Trenches

[MUSIC] Well I'm Adam Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Tangible Solutions. We're additive manufacturing company rather than being a service provider we did start out strictly as a service provider, slaying parts off the machines. Quickly saw that there was an education grant and we came out of the defense industry, so we really have three pillars of business. That's our defense market. That's a commercial market and academia. All three of those pillars kind of overlap. When we talk about academia we do a lot of curriculum development, work force development. We also do some servicing, parts for the class or the students or whatnot. For defense it's more on the research and development side. Everything from DMLS all the way down to the thermoplastics. Just understanding what's happening at the molecular level of some prints. And then on the other end of the spectrum for defense it's the enterprise solution of additive manufacturing. Where the technology should be inside an organization? What levels, skill sets? Some of the things I want to talk about today. And then we have our commercial sector which a lot of the things I just mention overlapping to the commercial sector cause there are companies that we consult and deliver professional corporate training and then obviously servicing parts. We're doing prototyping, but our goal is to move towards the industrialization of additive manufacturing metals in particular. I really ramping up to be more of a contract manufacturer rather than just prototyping and we're seeing that trend a little bit more over the last year especially, just the way companies are realizing how they can take advantage of additive manufacturing. So that is Tangible Solutions. It's happening in a couple of different areas, and each one is on their own timeline if you will. The hot one right now is medical devices, and I think what really drives that is the fact that their relatively small pieces, spinal implants, hip implants. There's a lot of softwares that are coming on market to really advance the designs of added a manufactured implants. It's a osteoporosis designs that encourage bone growth. So being able to achieve those type of geometries and the engineering behind that and the cost drivers. We're really cutting down a lot cost because we're taking out material which is time and material on the machine, ultimately lowering the cost. You can run it at 24/7. It's more on demand. This type of logistics of how this is all happening is at a small level right now, but it's how we do things now with the metal stuff that will really impact the industrial OEM. They are starting to get into the game, like I was saying earlier, it is more on exploratory type ventures right now. Caterpillar in particular has a capital ventures, a wing where they're going out and they're investing in service bureaus like ours. Because they're realizing they don't have enough service providers to provide them with the parts, so they're happy to go and inject a million dollars into a company to hold specific type of equipment to run their part. I think the next hot market is the UAV market combined with the aerospace market. What's really holding that up is some of the work that's happening over what we call across the fence, across the street over there on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They're going to hold a lot of keys to the standards that are going to be set and used in the industry. One, they have a lot of money, because it's DOD, and they can afford to do a lot of high risk long term research and development that won't really come to fruition in industry for ten, maybe 20 or 30 years. So they're investing in tit now and they're investing more and more. Doing conversations with people, and they're trying to figure out how to get additive manufactured parts evaluated and then collect enough certifiable data that we can now put this on a flight critical part, or this can be a flight critical part. So those are some barriers of entry. Now all the OEM's in aerospace, they're buying their own machines. Airbus is going to buy, like, 200 concept laser machines in Europe over the next two years. So they're ramping up their capability in-house but they're going to need more they going to be going out and decentralizing all the manufacturing go exactly where they need it. A longer term market after that would say is the automotive. It's just such high quantity I think it's still trying to find it's identity. Space is a hard one because it's kind of in the middle of everything. And it's a very wide spectrum and materials and goals that we're trying to accomplish. Printing structures on Mars to printing wrenches up in space, to having 3D printers that release and then print a big satellite. It's a very wide spectrum. Love to play in that market, but it's going to be a little bit of time and it's just different. So for us we're saying very focused on additive manufacturing in the medical field, getting our ISO certifications and stepping up into more contract manufacturing. [SOUND] It's a combination of a couple things that are really coming to a head. The advances in the technology, people have been working on it for 30 years. Talked about design, topology, optimization, that kind of thing and then that workforce that's coming out with additive in mind. Those three factors, social factors if you will, are sort of coming to a point where they're about to collide in a hard way over the next two to three years, and that's going to drive a lot of this industrialization. I think we're finding more and more questions every year and that will always be reformulating and trying to understand standards and trying to get to a point where every print is perfect. Which is we have a lot of work to do but it's going to be a very interesting time over the next couple of years and how of the market moves because it's not just one factor and those are the underlying trends. You saw everyone started missing earnings, all the big sellers and everyone started, you can't look at the stock market because people buy and sell on emotion every day. And that's what they did, they bought on emotion because they thought they read into the hype. We put on a breakfast briefly that was literally called beyond the hype. Because we want people to know about this technology, and if you just buy and sell and think it's high whenever, look at what the OEMs are doing, look at their activities. Their merger and acquisition activity, their investment activity, how they're strategically doing things in design news about this new design for additive. They're doing publicity stunts through putting together content for some of the magazines so it's starting to come out to the industry. And they're letting that trick a lot because they want their suppliers to get ready. And they're realizing they probably need some new suppliers to come in and they're doing their homework right now on who's going to be the best. So we're trying to position ourselves to be right there when they're ready. [MUSIC]