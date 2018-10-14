Careers in 3D Printing

[MUSIC] [SOUND] The way we have looked at the topic of additive manufacturing on 3-D printing is there's five major areas. Design for additive manufacturing. Materials for additive manufacturing. Process and equipment, value chain integration, which is the connection of the various supply chain partners across the country or world. And the last thing is called additive manufacturing genome. Inside of design for additive manufacturing, it's all about being able to take advantage of the flexibility, and the skill sets there need to not be constrained with, in some cases very traditional ways of doing engineering. Starting the desktop is perfect because you're not constrained by formal thinking. Then you get into what we call the additive manufacturing genome which is all about physics-based modeling and simulation of these processes. It's the interaction of material with the process itself trying to build a material at the same time as building a part. Looking at next generation materials. There's a thing going on right now called Integrated Computational Materials Engineering, this is a big initiative that's global. And it's all about designing the next generation of material for specifically additive manufacturing and 3-D printing. That requires a tremendous amount of modelling and simulation expertise. So learning those skill sets whether be on a desktop printer or whether it be on an industrial printer at one of the largest universities in the world or a private industry. It doesn't really matter. It's all about trying to bring those thoughts together and move forward in a way that's positive that supports economic growth in the country. There are two major jobs that a lot of people are looking for today, that's designers. And that's really being able to, like I said earlier, take advantage of the flexibility. The way, in really combining almost an artistic approach to design. Autodesk those a lot of work in this area, so do a lot of our other members. But bio-inspired or nature-inspired designs. The ability to come in and be a designer in that context is very, very important. The other is, I think the next, I think research scientists around developing the next series of materials are going to be really, really, really popular moving forward. As well as people who understand the nuances of operating all of these pieces of equipment. So you have operators, you have design engineers, you have material scientists, you have physicists who are trying to understand the interactions again as we talked about earlier. There really isn't a skill set, in my opinion, that you cannot consider aligning towards the opportunity of 3-D printing and additive manufacturing. [SOUND] >> Talking about the future workforce, what is really interesting, it's the 4th graders to the 12th graders today that are going to take this technology. because we haven't seen an injection of mainstream hardware technology advance, whatever you want to call it, into the classroom since the computer. And now using a 3-D printer's just something they do. So when we have these 4th graders come in, these 5th graders, they're being extremely exposed to additive manufacturing because it's cost effective to run, it's cost effective to have in the classroom, and it's really an effective teaching tool in multiple disciplines. Math, history, geography, there's lots of things that you can recreate, or terrains that you can, it's a tool now. It's not just something we create parts with, it's a tool. So, that it's like philosophically changing how we educate. But it's also philosophically embedding itself inside the mind of the users, which are 4th to 12th graders. So as they go to the colleges, they're going to look for that technology to be available. As they go into the workforce, they're going to look for that technology to be available to accomplish what they want to accomplish. [SOUND]. I think it's going to be a combination of all three. Right now the community colleges are doing a really good job on capitalizing on workforce development. They seem to be a little bit more profit-driven. And monitoring the market trends and what workforce is needed and marketing to that and creating curriculum for that. So they're pulling in everybody from a recent high school graduate or to someone who's about to graduate but can take some community college hours. And also the local workforce. So they have a different pool of people that they're pulling from. And as this manufacturing workforce picks up, it's going to come from a wide range because the demand is going to be so high. I've talked to other CEOs of companies, Jennie Lawton of MakerBot when she was the CEO of MakerBot. And she said that if a student wants to take a route right now and has to make a decision today is to go to a community college because a community college can take the curriculum and turn it around and offer a class, a certification, it doesn't necessarily have to be accredited of course, but they can offer it. And they're picking up the technology faster than the four year university. [MUSIC] [SOUND]