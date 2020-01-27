Introduction to 3D Printing Capstone

The capstone will integrate the learning acquired from the four courses in the 3D Printing Specialization through a hands-on project. This project will enable you to turn an idea into an object using the knowledge and skills acquired through the other courses. Specifically, you will be guided through a step-by-step process in which you imagine, design, make, and share a 3D printed object. Thus, through this capstone, you will be able to put course concepts into action and utilize the skills that you have acquired throughout the Specialization. In addition, you will be able to obtain an actual 3D print of the object you design at a discounted price through our corporate partners, 3D Hubs and Shapeways. If you enjoy this business course and are interested in an MBA, consider applying to the iMBA, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price offered by the University of Illinois. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu.