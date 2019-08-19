3D Printing vs. Additive Manufacturing - Mark Cotteleer

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm here in Youngstown, Ohio at the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, also known as America Makes, which is a lot easier to say. America Makes is a really interesting operation. It began in 2012, started by the Obama Administration as way to reinvigorate American manufacturing using 3D printing and atom manufacturing technology. Now America used to be a country that made lots of things. I grew up in a factory town. My grandfather made ball bearings for 45 years. My grandmother worked in a clothespin factory. But over the past 15, 20, 25 years, you see increasingly less and less made by American companies. So America Makes is designed to reinvigorate this manufacturing ethos. It's a unique public and private partnership, again, founded by the U.S. Government. But you'll see filmed machines donated by large and small 3D printing companies, such as MakerBot, Stratysys, and 3D Systems. I'm here today to talk to you about Mark Cotteleer. Mark is a consultant for Deloitte. In fact, he's their specialist on 3D printing item manufacturing. He's going to talk about the difference between the two and how what you're learning here in this course, about desktop 3D printing, can be applied to much broader manufacturing techniques at a factory scale. Let's go find Mark, and learn about additive manufacturing. Come on. Well Mark, thank you for taking the time to be with us today. >> It's good to be here Eric. >> Can you start off by telling us a bit about your 3D printing story? How you became interested in this technology? >> So I've been involved in 3D printing or additive manufacturing, you'll hear me call it additive manufacturing, at an industrial scale for about three years now. And Deloitte is one of the largest professional services firms in the world. We have a very advanced technology practice where we help our clients understand how to take both manufacturing and information technologies and deploy them in pursuit of value inside their businesses. And when we looked around and said what are the critical technologies that we're going to need to be able to help our clients understand for the future. Additive manufacturing, 3D printing was clearly one of them. Additive manufacturing is not a new technology. The original process, stereolithography, was invented over 30 years ago. The technology used to be referred to as rapid prototyping. What we're seeing now is a bit of a breakout. The technologies have advanced to a point where the economics and the quality is sufficient to actually move into final part production. We have done quite a bit of work in aerospace and defense and in military applications. Trying to understand how additive manufacturing can be used to either enhance sustainment, that is the ability of planes to fly, of equipment to run very rapidly. We're looking at supply chain applications, so how do we manage what we call long tail inventory applications? So maybe I have parts that I have to serve clients for products that might be decades old. And if someone orders that part, maybe the toolings not available, maybe the supplier's gone out of business, maybe I don't even have a design for it, and I need a way to manufacture it. So we're working with clients to understand how can I rapidly produce parts in a lot size of one in order to service that customer. We're working with clients to help them conceptualize how they can create entirely new products. By using the design capabilities that are enabled by additive manufacturing to either simplify the number of components that go in. So I can produce all as one piece instead of having to assemble multiple individual subcomponents. Or maybe I can redesign to take weight out using lattices, or taking nonessential material out of different parts of the component in order to reduce weight, or increase performance. Or we're seeing applications where we're enabling entirely new business models. Lots of really new exciting application areas for this particular technology. We're just getting started. Deloitte has its history in things like auditing and tax. But we are in fact one of the largest consulting firms in the world, and one of the most respected. We have leading practices in analytics, in supply chain and manufacturing operations, in lots of different areas, it might surprise you. So people should check out what all we're doing. We are interested in this space, both from the perspective of the technology itself, so how is it that we deploy these machines? But it's also important to recognize that these machines exist within what we refer to as the digital thread. That is, in order to allow this machine to work, we need an entire technology infrastructure built around it. We'll help a company design its additive manufacturing strategy. We'll help a company figure out what components are appropriate for being manufactured using additive manufacturing. We'll help them choose the equipment. We'll help them identify other partners they want to work with, what is the software, how does that digital thread all go together. And we'll help them secure it by using our cyber security services to actually make sure that nobody can hack into it. Which, if you think about it, can be a pretty big deal. And then we'll also help with the workforce transformation. So we have a big human capital practice that does all the change management around helping people understand how the change of this technology is going to impact their business. When we talk about the digital revolution, we have to extend even beyond additive manufacturing into, you could call it industry 4.0, you could call it smart manufacturing. You could call it the future of manufacturing. It goes back to this notion of the digital thread and to what we like to talk about as the physical to digital to physical transition. So we all live in a physical world, we interact with physical objects. But so much of the enablement of that world has become digital. That is, we use information technology in order to make ourselves more effective, more efficient, in order to improve our quality of life. And so, as manufacturers, as service providers, companies need to understand how to draw off information from the physical world. That could be about the state of the products that they produce. It could be about the demands that customers have for those products. And that maybe the individual customizations that they are looking for to make it personable to them, as individuals. The manufacturers need to be able to draw off all that information using sensors or other technologies. They need to be able to apply advanced analytics and other computing systems in order to make better decisions about what and where they want to produce. And then they need to actually transition back into the physical world. This is where additive manufacturing comes in, to produce the products that have the fit and form and performance that are required by customers today. And so all of these information and operations technologies have to work together in this overarching digital thread in order for a company to be successful in the 21st century. With additive manufacturing, that may include the ability to, eventually at least, mix materials, embed sensors so that we continue that virtuous cycle of going from the physical world to the digital world. To the physical world, to the digital world, to the physical world, to the digital world, on and on, always improving and serving our customer better. The difference very often is one of scale and precision when you look at the difference between say a desktop and industrial scale. So we have some of the models that you produce, and you've been working with this airplane model that you're producing using a desktop printer. That is a fused filament process that we often refer to as FDM, fused deposition modeling. This is a similar object made through a fused filament process as well, they look very similar. And the main distinction that you're going to find here between the desktop and the industrial scale is one of size. You can produce a much bigger part and one of precision. So you're going to see a much finer gradations depending on which of the machines you're using. Now these fused filament processes are getting better and better everyday. We also have other technologies. So you've talked about SLS in your class, selective laser sintering. That's another process of additive manufacturing that is available at the industrial scale. This is the same object, same file, we just sent it to a different machine, that is produced out of another polymer or plastic material. In SLS, we're aiming a laser into a powder bed, again manufacturing layer by layer. And what you'll notice here, the obvious difference in the color, different materials. And so you've got different material capabilities, different mechanical characteristics between them. You'll also see some differences in precision. So this process, you can get to an even finer surface level. It's a powder-based system. That surface finish is determined by literally the grain size of the powder. We've also got one here. This is a selective laser melting process where we're actually producing out of stainless steel. Again, it's a powder bed process. Again, we're going layer by layer. And so the big differences are between what you are seeing on your desktop and what you are seeing in the industrial application is really one of the size of the process. The precision of the process, the variety of materials that you're able to use. Certainly the design principle. So, your students will perhaps be learning to design objects using a fused filament process. The learning of those design principles, of how to design for additive manufacturing, will be applicable in a variety of different spaces. Now it's important to recognize that different additive processes will yield different capabilities, and different opportunities to expand the design envelope. So what they're really learning here is that baseline, that foundation that's going to allow them to get a head start on the rest of the world. They're also going to learn to conceptualize the capabilities of additive manufacturing. So that when they get to that company or when they turn to their business and say hey, here's how additive manufacturing can really play a role in our broader manufacturing context. They're going to be much better prepared to have ideas about how to move that company forward using these technologies. The additive manufacturing space compared to conventional manufacturing, is still relatively small. But the important thing is that it's growing very fast. Additive manufacturing is not a panacea. It's not going to change everything. But it's going to change some things in really, very important ways. Additive manufacturing technologies offer the promise of addressing some really troubling, really challenging product design and supply chain issues. The market is growing at almost 30% per year and that's been sustained over quite a long time. So we're looking at a market that is growing by billions of dollars every year. There are academic studies that show that there can in fact be a return on investment for a home printer today. More likely than that, I think, is we are going to see a dipole model emerge sometime in the next five to ten years. Where your local big box retailer, or maybe your local hardware store, will begin to deploy these kinds of technologies. So when something goes wrong in your home, or when you have a product that you want to download. Perhaps you download and buy it, purchase a design from a service. You will send that over to your local shop and they will manufacture it for you, very much as America Makes did for these objects for us today. And then sometime, maybe not in the next five to ten years, we'll see that actually penetrate the home in a significant way. At Deloitte we have produced an online course, a MOOC. Go to www.dupress.com/3d-opportunity. We've got many perspectives that we'll look at individual dimensions of the additive manufacturing questions. And then we also have our online course, which is very similar to the course you're doing here. It's about three hours, a certificate credit. That they can walk through each of the seven ASTM processes for additive manufacturing. As well as a framework for understanding how additive manufacturing applies to the business. It's won awards, we've had lots of users. And we'd invite everybody to participate. Additive manufacturing, the universe of possibility is very broad and it's easy to get intimidated trying to figure out, what am I going to do first? Just get started, particularly again if you're a business that manufactures things, because your competitors are getting started. And this is an area where you want to learn and build capabilities over time. So, that you skill yourself as an individual. And so that you deliver those capabilities to your business, so that it can succeed in the long term. >> Don't be afraid to fail. >> Don't be afraid to fail. Don't be afraid to fail. >> Don't be afraid to fail. No. >> Well great job Marc, thank you so much. >> Thank you, it was a pleasure being here. >> Thank you.