University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The 3D Printing Revolution
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Skills You'll Learn

Materials, Product Development, New Product Development, Human–Computer Interaction

SA

May 8, 2020

It is an amazing technology that has revolutionized the world. This course really help me in understanding the 3D printers working principle and much more. I really feel proud to learnt about it.

JK

Aug 19, 2019

This course is a great introduction into the industry that is 3D printing. Whether you are involved in business, engineering, design, or another career, I would definitely recommend this course.

Module 2: Why Is It Revolutionary?

In this module, you will learn what is special about 3D Printing and how this technology will change the business world and revolutionize our economy.

What’s Special about 3D Printing?6:16
How Will 3D Printing Change Business?5:29
The Future of 3D Printing9:08
Remixing Products (Exercise Overview)9:36

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Aric Rindfleisch

    John M. Jones Professor of Marketing

